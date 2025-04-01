Visible launches a new phone plan that will have you rethinking your carrier

Visible by Verizon just launched a new plan that will have you considering whether it’s time to switch carriers or not. The average person pays roughly $150 a month for their phone bill, but what if you could drop that down to as little as $25 per line while keeping unlimited data, spam detection, and so much more? It would be hard to pass up, and that’s exactly what Visible has planned.

Visible by Verizon offers lower-cost alternatives to traditional phone plans. It has three options, starting at $25 per month for the Visible tier, $35 for the Visible+ tier, and $45 for the Visible+ Pro tier. All three plans offer unlimited data, talk, and text on 5G networks, automatic spam detection, and even smartwatch service for an extra $10 per month. Each plan also includes unlimited hotspot data, international calls to the US and Mexico, and several other perks.

The newest addition to the lineup is the Visible+ Pro plan, and it’s kind of mind-blowing. It includes smartwatch service as part of its standard lineup, so you don’t have to pay extra for that. You can also stream video up to 4K on the go, and your hotspot is three times faster than the Visible plan.

It also includes calling to 85 different countries and texting to more than 200 countries at no added cost, two Global Pass days per month, and $10/month savings on Verizon Home Internet.

On top of all of that, you have 24/7 access to actual humans through the customer care team, and if you lose your job, the plan will cover up to three months of your bill while you search for a job. These perks are tough to match on traditional phone plans, and when you can pay $450 for an annual subscription ($90 less than paying monthly), the savings just continue to add up.