The Vivo V50 shows even budget devices can have big batteries

The Vivo V50 just launched, and though this budget-friendly handset hasn’t seen many changes from its previous generation, it does come with a much larger battery: a 6,000mAh one, to be precise. It also gets 90W wired charging to help top off the monster of a battery.

The introduction of silicon-carbide batteries has led to something of a revolution in battery technology. Manufacturers can now pack much more battery life into the same design, and this means that small phones and lower-price options can offer a more streamlined design without sacrificing performance or going with a bulky design.

Aside from the battery improvements, the Vivo V50 has a lot in common with the Vivo V40. It has a 6.77-inch OLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a slight curve on all four sides that give it a more modern look. The V50 does feature Diamond Shield Glass, and that should give it a bit more resistance to butter-fingered owners.

The V50 can reach 4,500 nits — far more than enough to be usable in direct sunlight. Just remember to turn it down in the evenings (or enable ambient brightness) to avoid searing your retinas the next time you open TikTok.

You can get up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset lies at the heart of it all. The rear of the device sees a trio of 50MP cameras, as well as a 50MP selfie-cam on the front.

So far, the Vivo V50 is available in several Asian markets. There is no confirmation yet on whether it will be available in western markets. If it does make its way to the United States, it would likely be priced at $500 or below.