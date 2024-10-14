Vuzix has upgraded its flagship M400 enterprise smart glasses with Android 13, offering businesses a more secure, efficient way to manage their wearable tech.

The update ensures that users benefit from advanced security protocols and improved device management, making it easier for companies to deploy these smart glasses across large teams while maintaining the highest levels of security.

Vuzix said the Android 13 upgrade, now available to all M400 users, introduces several key enhancements. These include better Wi-Fi networking algorithms, refined Android permissions management, and an updated developer API. The new Android version also ensures ongoing security support, which is crucial for industries relying on Vuzix’s devices for hands-free, real-time data access.

“Our goal is to keep our smart glasses at the forefront of innovation while giving our customers the tools they need to succeed,” said Paul Travers, president and CEO of Vuzix. “With Android 13, our customers can benefit from advanced security features and streamlined device management, which is crucial for companies planning larger deployments.”

Travers said the update builds on Vuzix’s earlier innovations, including the Ultralite smart glasses introduced in 2023. The Ultralite design, which focuses on practicality with features like hands-free notifications and navigation, set a new standard for smart eyewear. Their lightweight design (weighing just 38 grams) and microLED technology make them a user-friendly, low-power solution, ideal for enterprise and consumer use.

The Android 13 upgrade also empowers developers with updated APIs, moving from Android API 30 to 33, offering a more robust platform for creating tailored software solutions for the M400. This improved compatibility with third-party apps allows businesses to customize their workflows further, boosting productivity and efficiency.

Demand for wearable tech continues to grow across industries such as health care, logistics, and field services, where hands-free operations and real-time data access are crucial. With these enhancements, Vuzix’s M400 smart glasses remain a go-to solution for businesses seeking to improve operational efficiency through cutting-edge wearable technology.

“Deploying Android 13 helps our enterprise customers manage their devices securely and benefit from the latest Android features within third-party apps,” Travers added.

Founded in 1997, Vuzix has a history of innovation in augmented reality and smart glasses technology and provides solutions for industries including defense, health care, and manufacturing.