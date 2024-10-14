 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Vuzix upgrades M400 smart glasses to Android 13, boosting security

By
Vuzix M400 AR glasses sit on a dummy.
Vuzix

Vuzix has upgraded its flagship M400 enterprise smart glasses with Android 13, offering businesses a more secure, efficient way to manage their wearable tech.

The update ensures that users benefit from advanced security protocols and improved device management, making it easier for companies to deploy these smart glasses across large teams while maintaining the highest levels of security.

Recommended Videos

Vuzix said the Android 13 upgrade, now available to all M400 users, introduces several key enhancements. These include better Wi-Fi networking algorithms, refined Android permissions management, and an updated developer API. The new Android version also ensures ongoing security support, which is crucial for industries relying on Vuzix’s devices for hands-free, real-time data access.

Related

“Our goal is to keep our smart glasses at the forefront of innovation while giving our customers the tools they need to succeed,” said Paul Travers, president and CEO of Vuzix. “With Android 13, our customers can benefit from advanced security features and streamlined device management, which is crucial for companies planning larger deployments.”

Travers said the update builds on Vuzix’s earlier innovations, including the Ultralite smart glasses introduced in 2023. The Ultralite design, which focuses on practicality with features like hands-free notifications and navigation, set a new standard for smart eyewear. Their lightweight design (weighing just 38 grams) and microLED technology make them a user-friendly, low-power solution, ideal for enterprise and consumer use.

The Android 13 upgrade also empowers developers with updated APIs, moving from Android API 30 to 33, offering a more robust platform for creating tailored software solutions for the M400. This improved compatibility with third-party apps allows businesses to customize their workflows further, boosting productivity and efficiency.

Demand for wearable tech continues to grow across industries such as health care, logistics, and field services, where hands-free operations and real-time data access are crucial. With these enhancements, Vuzix’s M400 smart glasses remain a go-to solution for businesses seeking to improve operational efficiency through cutting-edge wearable technology.

“Deploying Android 13 helps our enterprise customers manage their devices securely and benefit from the latest Android features within third-party apps,” Travers added.

Founded in 1997, Vuzix has a history of innovation in augmented reality and smart glasses technology and provides solutions for industries including defense, health care, and manufacturing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Greg Morcroft
Greg Morcroft
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Android 13 just took a big step forward to its release date
Google Pixel 6a in green

Google announced on Wednesday it has released the third public beta test for Android 13 exclusively on Google Pixel phones. While this latest beta doesn't have a laundry list of new features to play with, it does mark the first time Android 13 has reached platform stability — signaling that it's one giant step closer to its public release later this year.

Platform stability means that developer APIs and other details, including app compatibility and Android 13's overall quality, are all being finalized. The latest update puts the newest Android OS on track with the release calendar Google shared back in February when it released the first developer preview for Android 13.

Read more
Android rebrands mobile security measures under one umbrella
In hand picture of Samsung Galaxy S22

Android's security branding has never been particularly strong, but a new initiative by the company seems to be changing that by putting all branches of Android security under one umbrella. Posted to the official Android YouTube channel today, a video titled Protected by Android introduces the new branding of the same name.

To be blunt: There's not much to it yet. Protected by Android is just a phrase that the company seems to be using as a catch-all for its security measures. The phrase appears as the title of the video and in the web address at the very end which promotes protectedbyandroid.com, a link to the "Safety" tab of Android's official website.

Read more
The Oppo Find N will be among the first foldables to try Android 13 Beta 1
Oppo Find N camera open.

The promises of Android 13 are enough to get any Android user excited, but Oppo smartphone owners won't have to wait to see what the next major update to the operating system has in store. The Find N is Oppo's flagship foldable and already supports the Android 13 Beta 1 for users in China while the Find X5 Pro supports the first beta across the globe.

Although it's certainly exciting to have the chance to try out the Android 13 Beta on a regular smartphone, Google showcased the software update's focus on tablets and foldables at the company's I/O keynote yesterday. Specifically, the Find N was highlighted during the presentation and now owners will be able to see what the big deal is for themselves.

Read more