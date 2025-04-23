Should you save $100 on the Wacom Cintiq 16 or splurge for the Wacom Cintiq 16 Pro?

If you want to become an artist, you either have to buy a lot of paints, pens, and brushes, or get a great art tablet. And there’s hardly a brand more synonymous with the phrase “art tablet” than Wacom. Today, you can save $100 on the Wacom Cintiq 16 or $147 on the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16, respectively bringing the $650 tablet down to $550 and the $1,600 tablet down to $1,453. That gives you a much better percentage off on the Wacom Cintiq 16, but a few extra dollars total in savings on the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16.

Tap the appropriate button below to see the tablets yourself (they’re technically monitors, as they attach to your laptop or desktop computer) or keep reading to see highlights from our review that effectively differentiates the two tablets.

Why you should buy a Wacom Cintiq (and which one should you get)

Both of the Wacom Cintiq tablets described here connect to another device. On the tablet you draw with a program loaded to the other device, using a pen that measures tilt and pressure to give lifelike art based on your hand movements. Unlike the older Wacom tablets artists first used, there is even a nice screen on the Wacom itself, allowing you to see the progress of the painting or sketch on top of it directly. And this is something our Wacom Cintiq 16 first impressions piece highlights immensely, saying “Your photos will look better on the Cintiq Pro’s 4K screen, but the cheaper Cintiq 16 ultimately gives you the same end result.” Other advantages of the Pro version include only needing to use a USB-C connection (instead of two connections), a wider color gamut, and multi-touch gesture controls. But, remember, the Pro is a “Pro” device, and you’ll likely have a great time (and produce equally great art) with the much more affordable option of the two. But, at the end of the day, they’re both on sale.

We hope this will make the decision easier for you. Remember, the standard Wacom Cintiq 16 has dropped from $650 to $550 (saving you $100) and the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16 has dropped from $1,600 to $1,453 (saving you $147). You can access either art tablet by tapping the buttons below. These deals are probably not going to last forever, however, so be sure to act quickly. Also, if you’ve decided not to go for either tablet, please be sure to check out our listing of the best tablets for drawing (which includes the Wacom Cintiq Pro 16). These are certainly two of the more interesting tablet deals going on today.