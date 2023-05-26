 Skip to main content
Walmart’s Memorial Day sale gets you an Apple Watch for $149

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Apple Watch SE is worn on a wrist with apps showing on the display.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’ve been looking forward to this year’s Memorial Day sales to hopefully purchase an Apple Watch for cheap, your wait is over because Walmart is selling the 40mm model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE for just $149. That’s $130 in savings from the wearable device’s sticker price of $279, for one of the most affordable smartwatch deals that you can purchase for the holiday.

Walmart won’t always have Apple Watch deals this cheap, so we’re expecting this offer to attract a lot of attention. If you don’t want to miss out on getting the first-generation Apple Watch SE for nearly half its original price, you’ll need to proceed with the purchase as soon as you can. You shouldn’t wait until Memorial Day itself to complete the transaction because the retailer’s stocks of the smartwatch may be gone by then.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is in our list of the best smartwatches as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone, but the first-generation Apple Watch SE remains a worthwhile purchase, especially for its lowered cost. The wearable device will let you take calls and reply to text messages from your wrist, and it can be used to process payments using Apple Pay. The Apple Watch SE is capable of tracking your daily activity, monitoring health metrics such as heart rate and sleeping habits, and sending out an emergency message if it detects that you took a hard fall.

Related

In our Apple Watch SE 2 versus Apple Watch SE comparison, the smartwatches look very similar to each other with the same case sizes and display resolutions, and they also offer the same battery life and charging time. They also have the same suite of sensors for fitness-tracking purposes, and they both support watchOS 9. The second-generation model offers extra processing power, an improved accelerometer and gyroscope, and the crash detection feature, but the first-generation model will be enough for users who will consider these upgrades as minimal.

Experience what it’s like to wear an Apple Watch by taking advantage of Walmart’s $130 price cut for the 40mm model of the first-generation Apple Watch SE. It’s down to just $149 from $279 as part of the retailer’s offers for Memorial Day. You’ll have to hurry if you want to get the first-generation Apple Watch SE for this cheap though, as there’s no telling when stocks will get sold out.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
