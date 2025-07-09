 Skip to main content
How to watch Samsung unveil new foldables at Unpacked on Wednesday

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Official Livestream

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here, and Digital Trends will be there to take a closer look at all the new gear that it unveils.

The Korean tech giant is also livestreaming the occasion, which takes place in Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday morning ET. Read on to find out how you can watch.

What to expect

Samsung’s January Unpacked event focused on its flagship S lineup, while Wednesday’s event is expected to showcase updates to its foldable lineup.

That means we should get our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — the pricier of its two foldable handsets. Some reports have suggested the new Z Fold 7 will come with a larger 8-inch inside display when fully open, and a 6.5-inch cover screen. Also on the cards is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 200-megapixel main camera, and an updated S Pen with better latency and new features.

We should also be getting the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a larger display size, and an all-new Z Flip 7 FE, rumored to be a more affordable, slightly pared-down version of the Flip 7.  

Samsung could also give us our first tantalizing glimpse of the Galaxy G Fold trifold phone. Whether it’s ready to hit the shelves, well, that’s another matter entirely.

We can also expect to see updates to Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches, hopefully with new health features, and more.

Finally, expect Samsung to share fresh updates for Galaxy AI, its advanced suite of artificial intelligence features integrated into Galaxy devices.

How to watch

Samsung is hosting its Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday July 9 at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT).

You can watch a livestream of the event via the player embedded at the top of this page. Alternatively, head to Samsung’s YouTube page, which will show the same stream. 

