watchOS 11 release date: Here’s when your Apple Watch will get the update

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Series 8, seen from the side.
The Apple Watch Series 9 (left) and Apple Watch Series 8 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
If you have an Apple Watch, you need to be ready for watchOS 11 — Apple’s next big software update for its smartwatches. Though watchOS 11 doesn’t have Apple Intelligence, it still has a ton of new features, including more customization for Activity Rings rest days, overnight vitals, training load tracking, and much more.

But when will you be able to check out watchOS 11? Here’s everything you need to know about the watchOS 11 release date.

watchOS 11 developer beta release date

New widgets in watchOS 11.
Apple

Similar to iOS 18, Apple released watchOS 11 as a developer beta shortly after the WWDC 2024 keynote. It is meant for those who want to try it out ahead of its public release this fall. As of July 17, 2024, Apple has three developer betas out for watchOS 11.

For many years, Apple only allowed developer betas to be downloaded and installed by those who signed up for its $99-per-year Apple Developer program. However, last year, Apple shifted course and allowed anyone with a free Apple Developer account to try the betas.

Something important to note is that Apple will not service your Apple Watch if it is running beta software. And unlike an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you cannot revert back to a public release. This adds another layer of complexity to running betas on the wearable, so again, we don’t recommend it unless you have a spare one lying around.

If you do install the developer beta of watchOS 11 on your Apple Watch, you should expect new beta releases to drop every couple of weeks from here on out.

watchOS 11 public beta release date

Multiple Apple Watches running watchOS 11.
Apple

As of July 16, 2024, Apple has released the first watchOS 11 public beta to those who signed up for the Apple Beta Software program. If you haven’t done so already, it’s free to join.

The public beta of watchOS 11 should be a bit more stable than the developer beta. It is also meant for the public to get a taste of what’s to come and to provide feedback to Apple to help shape the final release of watchOS 11 in the fall.

Just like the developer beta, though, you should expect the possibility of many bugs and issues, as well as incompatible third-party apps, since this is early software. Battery life may also take a hit.

And remember, if your Apple Watch is running a beta, Apple will not service it if it needs repairs. And unlike an iPhone, you can’t wipe and revert back to the latest public release of watchOS 10, so proceed with caution. If none of that deters you, you can download the watchOS 11 beta right now.

watchOS 11 release date

watchOS 10 Smart Stack widgets on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The final version of watchOS 11 should arrive sometime in the fall, around mid- to late September.

Traditionally, the new version of watchOS arrives between the announcement of the new Apple Watches and its launch day. This year, if Apple has its fall event around September 9-17, that would mean watchOS 11 will come out around September 16-23. Apple also typically launches new Apple Watches alongside new iPhones, so we should also see the iPhone 16 and iOS 18 release at the same time.

Remember to double-check whether your Apple Watch can run watchOS 11 first, as Apple is dropping support for older Apple Watch models. For watchOS 11, you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 6 or later.

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
