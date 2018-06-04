WatchOS 5 brings Walkie-Talkie, Podcast features, and much more

Share

Apple officially announced its newest version of WatchOS at its annual World Wide Developer’s Conference. The newest version of WatchOS brings some huge changes and additions to the Apple Watch including more watch faces as well as improved health tracking features. Here are all the new features you’ll see when WatchOS 5 hits your Apple Watch later this year.

New watch band and faces for Pride month

Apple introduced a Pride edition watch band. Both the band and faces are currently available. You can purchase the band online and add the watch face is available in WatchOS 4.

Health and fitness tracking improvements

Apple is putting a huge emphasis on ensuring fitness tracking data is accurate in WatchOS 5. The company studied more than seven terabytes of fitness data from more than 12,000 participants to make sure its tracking measurements are on point.

You’ll also find a new competition mode on WatchOS 5. The mode allows you to enter a seven-day competition with a friend. You can track both you and your friends’ progress during the competition and the winner will win an Apple Watch award.

WatchOS 5 also features new fitness modes. The Yoga mode will track your activity via the heart rate monitor while the Hiking mode will use your pace and elevation to better determine the number of calories burned.

Runners will see improvements as well. The Running mode now offers a custom pace alert, tracks your cadence and will even provide time data on the previous mile run.

Finally, you’ll see new start and end workout alerts. WatchOS 5 will use your heart rate data to determine when you’ve begun a workout. When you reach a heart rate or time goal, it will offer an end alert on the home screen.

Communication

WatchOS 5 also brings several awesome communications improvements. First off is the new Walkie-Talkie mode. With Walkie-Talkie, you can add friends to your Apple Watch and communicate with them directly by tapping the Talk button within the Walkie-Talkie app.

Your Siri watch face will also get a huge update as well. The new Siri watch face will provide more information on your favorite sports teams, offer commute and traffic information, as well as heart rate.

Siri Shortcuts have also been added in WatchOS 5. With Siri Shortcuts, you can do things like check into your flight, extend a restaurant reservation, or even order coffee.

WatchOS 5 is finally adding a Podcast app. This app will automatically download your favorite podcasts directly to your Apple Watch, meaning you no longer need your phone to listen to your favorite podcast.

Another addition that has been long awaited is WebKit. With WebKit, you willbe able to view webpages from Messages or emails.

Finally, there is no need to say “Hey Siri” anymore in WatchOS 5. Now you can simply raise your wrist to your mouth and Siri will automatically be listening.

While Apple has official unveiled WatchOS 5, it’s only available via developer beta. If you’re not a developer, hold tight. We expect to see the final version of WatchOS 5 released when Apple announces its newest hardware later in the year.