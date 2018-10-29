Digital Trends
Mobile

Waze’s new Audio Player aims to make your commute more bearable

Trevor Mogg
By
waze new audio player wants to make your commute more bearable
Waze

Waze already offers Spotify integration but the popular navigation app has just announced the addition of more streaming services as part of the launch of a new Audio Player.

In a bid to make your commute a little more bearable, Waze is adding support for Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, Scribd, Stitcher, and TuneIn, giving you easy access to more music tracks, podcasts, audiobooks, radio shows, and news.

Currently available for Waze’s global beta community, the Audio Player will be landing for the entire Waze community in the coming weeks.

“Built to make sure every Wazer can have the best time possible on the road, the Waze Audio Player seamlessly streams your favorite audio app with your Waze directions and alerts,” the company said in a blog post announcing the new feature.

It’s easy to access the new Audio Player — simply tap on the pink music-note symbol toward the top right of the display, and then select one of the offered services, which will then automatically start to play content. The extra convenience hopefully brings safer driving, too, as you’ll no longer have to fiddle around with your phone so much as you exit Waze, select another app, search for content, and hit play.

You can toggle between the Waze app and the various audio services, and when you do so, directions from Waze will continue to appear in a bar at the top of the display.

Setting it up

To set up the streaming services with Waze’s Audio Player, first make sure that you have the latest version of the third-party audio app installed on your device.

Next, sync Waze with the audio app (just the once) by tapping the icon of the app in the Waze Audio Player and selecting connect.

Beta Wazers should know that not all services are available yet, though they’re on their way. For example, Waze for Android is currently missing Deezer, while iOS is waiting for integration with Pandora, NPR, and TuneIn. This handy chart makes it clear:

waze new audio player wants to make your commute more bearable beta services

If you’re keen to try the new service now, you can apply to join the Waze beta community by clicking here.

Waze’s new audio-based feature comes just weeks after Google announced a similar offering for Maps.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Some DJI Matrice 200 drones are falling from the sky after sudden power loss
red hydrogen one review hydrone gen feat
Product Review

Buy now, enjoy later? Red’s Hydrogen One lacks its most anticipated feature

The mysterious Red Hydrogen One phone has finally arrived. It has a massive battery, a durable Kevlar chassis, Android at its core, and a 3D display. It’s ambitious and a little bit crazy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
YouTube Music
Music

YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium. What's changed, and should you subscribe?

Thanks to Google, YouTube Red is now YouTube Premium. We explain what exactly a YouTube Premium subscription gets you, how much it costs, and break down if it's a good choice for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple TV Review
Home Theater

Make the most out of your new Apple TV with these must-have apps

If you're looking to turn your fourth-generation Apple TV or Apple TV 4K into an all-in-one entertainment powerhouse, we can help you get started with this list of the best Apple TV apps you can download.
Posted By Kris Wouk
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

The Red Hydrogen One smartphone will soon be on the shelves at AT&T, Verizon

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced halfway through 2017, and was then delayed a few times. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available -- featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Product Review

Don't buy a $1,000 phone. The OnePlus 6T has everything you want at half the price

Sure, the biannual OnePlus launch has become a regular thing, but does that mean we should be less excited about it than before? No. The OnePlus 6T is here, and there are some awesome upgrades to tempt you into buying one.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The OnePlus 6T is a flagship for less -- and it's half off from T-Mobile

The new OnePlus 6T continues OnePlus's tradition, coming with flagship power, camera performance, and the gorgeous design you want -- but for under $600. Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

The flagship-quality OnePlus 6T is here: Now here’s where to buy it

After months of rumors and leaks, OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off of the OnePlus 6T, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone that comes at a reasonable price. Here's where to buy the OnePlus 6T for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. OnePlus 6 vs. OnePlus 5T vs. OnePlus 5: Should you upgrade?

The OnePlus 6T is an attractive smartphone with high-end specs and a tempting price, but how does it measure up against the last few OnePlus phones? That's what we're here to find out as we compare the 6T to the OnePlus 6, 5T, and 5.
Posted By Simon Hill
OnePlus 6 Main
Mobile

The OnePlus 6's Nightscape mode will make low-light photos a whole lot better

The OnePlus 6 has flagship-tier specs and a design to rival plenty of other 2018 flagship phones. It's powerful, beautiful, and very well priced. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
apple event poll september 2017 topics feature
Apple

Apple October 2018 Event Coverage

We've seen three new iPhones and an Apple Watch from Apple this year, but the company has one more event left before 2018 comes to a close. On October 30 in Brooklyn, New York City, Apple will take the wraps off new devices, heavily rumored…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Nokia 7.1 front
Mobile

The Nokia 7.1, a nearly perfect budget phone, is now available for purchase

Nokia is releasing the Nokia 7.1, a midrange machine with solid specs, an all-new display, and a great new design. Nokia is also finally returning to the U.S. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Mark Jansen
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

OnePlus 6T vs. Galaxy S9: Can the Flagship Killer claim another victim?

The OnePlus 6T has been revealed, and it has a stunning new design, Android 9.0 Pie, and tweaked innards. But can the OnePlus 6T take retain the Flagship Killer title by taking down the Samsung Galaxy S9?
Posted By Mark Jansen