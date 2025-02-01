 Skip to main content
We finally have a name for Samsung’s teased tri-fold phone

The Huawei Mate XT.
Huawei

Several months ago, we first heard rumors about Samsung’s alleged tri-fold phone — a device that would rival the Huawei Mate XT — after leaker Yeux1122 shared information on a South Korean social media page. Now that same tipster is back with a supposed name for the product: the Samsung Galaxy G Fold. He also suggests a release window of January 2026 based on information provided by Ross Young, a supply chain analyst whose insights have led to multiple early reveals, although Yeux1122 points out that some sources suggest a late 2025 release.

The Galaxy G Fold will be 9.96 inches wide and 6.54 inches high, according to Yuex1122’s blog post on Naver. The device will be a bit different from existing handsets in that it folds on both sides, and he says “Weight is about the same as H, but slightly thicker.” We assume this is a reference to the Huawei Mate XT, one of the only other trifold phones on the market. It weighs 298 grams or 10.51 ounces — significantly heavier than other flagship devices like the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The weight could be a downside, especially if the design is too bulky.

Huawei Mate XT
GSMArena

The “G” in the name could refer to its hinge mechanism. The G Fold might be a double-folding phone, where the screen bends inwards from the left and right sides to protect it against scratches; of course, this would mean a secondary screen on the back of the device will be necessary. That design would result in a somewhat thicker device, although the difference in size is likely to be less than a millimeter.

There aren’t many tri-fold phones to compare against or look to for examples. The Huawei Mate XT launched nearly $2,800. The Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,300 for the model with the lowest specs, so a tri-fold could easily break the $2,000 mark. The largest hurdle Samsung needs to overcome at the moment is the price; not many consumers would be willing to invest in such an expensive, but ultimate unproven, device.

