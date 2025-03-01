We just got our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

Earlier this morning, the first images of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ leaked onto the web — and these aren’t just run-of-the-mill renders, either. You can see the upcoming tablet in full 360-degree video alongside crystal-clear 5K renders, courtesy of @OnLeaks.

The news of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ isn’t new; we already knew the tablet was on its way, and it could possibly rival the iPad Pro in size. Expected to come in at a whopping 13.1-inches, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ will have plenty of real estate for all the applications you could imagine. What makes it stand out, though, is that it’s a mid-range tablet offering nearly flagship sizes.

Hey #FutureSquad! Here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyTabS10FEPlus (360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions)!😏 Today, on behalf of brand new Partner @sammygurus 👉🏻 https://t.co/Agy3LxdA3d pic.twitter.com/3EoExvMV8U — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) March 1, 2025

And it’s more than just flagship size, too — it also copies the style. The renders show a tablet with symmetrical bezels and a flat-edged frame. There’s only a single camera on the rear of the device, but that’s not surprising; the rest of the Galaxy Tab S10 series also bears only one lens.

The frame is made of aluminum for both weight and durability and measures 300.5mm x 194.7mm x 6mm, according to SammyGuru.

Unfortunately, any specs beyond this are murkier. We don’t know the exact weight of the tablet. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ weighed 628 grams, and the Tab S10 FE+ will be a bit larger. While the weight will probably not exceed 700 grams, it’s hard to say for sure.

Samsung Galaxy S10 FE+ Exclusive Renders From SammyGuru x Onleaks!

We also don’t know what kind of internals the tablet will have, but it’s likely going to have at least 12GB of RAM — on par with the Galaxy S25 series of phones — and support the S-Pen. We also expect it to support Galaxy AI features and run One UI 7, but again, this is speculation, albeit speculation based on experience.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+ aren’t expected to launch until sometime in the middle of the year.