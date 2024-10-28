 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

We just got an early tease for Samsung’s next folding phones

By
Samsung Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung, like most other phone manufacturers, sticks to a pretty predictable schedule: a new numbered iteration per model per year. That’s why we weren’t surprised to hear that a Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 were slated for 2025, but we now have confirmation. Their codenames just leaked, and we also learned of an unexpected third model.

GalaxyClub broke the news after receiving information from Samsung. According to the site, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is code-named B7, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is code-named Q7. There’s also a third model with the code name Q7M, but it’s not clear what this entry actually is. Since it bears a derivative code name, this handset is likely a spinoff of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — though we don’t know what that entails.

Recommended Videos

GalaxyClub goes on to say that the mysterious Q7M has a development timeline that nearly matches the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but neither one is expected until summer 2025 or later. The launch of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A56 in the first part of 2025 would likely take too much focus off a new entry.

A person taking a photo with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

A few fans have suggested the Q7M could be the rumored trifold phone Samsung has in development. However, that rumor also suggests that a Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition might be on the way. If that’s the case, why would the code name be a spinoff of the Galaxy Z Fold code?

Related

Another rumor says there might be a budget foldable in development. Given what we know, the Q7M seems like a better fit for that criteria, but all of this is just guesswork until more solid details leak. A budget foldable would be a welcome addition, but the engineering involved in producing a foldable device makes the concept of a more affordable device seem unlikely.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
October 21 will be a big day for Samsung foldables
Multi-tasking on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Yesterday, we published a story speculating on the exact launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. That story suggested the date wouldn't be October 18 as we had previously believed, but perhaps October 25. As it turns out, both were wrong. Samsung released a video confirming the official launch date of its latest foldable handset, and it's October 21.

At only 12 seconds long, the video is light on information. Samsung's Korean site says the announcement is for "a new Galaxy with yet another innovation." While it doesn't specifically name the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it doesn't take a psychic to figure out what the event is about, especially with the number of leaks that have already emerged about this phone.

Read more
Forget the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung’s next foldable may be here soon
The end plate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the most popular phones of the year. It's easy to see why, as it's packed with features and high-end specs — our own Andy Boxall gave it four out of five stars in his review. It's successor is on the way, though — and we might just have a release date for the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, thanks to a leak from a Korean publication.

One rumor suggested the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition would be released on October 18 — just two days from now — but this new information throws a wrench into that. The site FNNews published a story that said the Z Fold Slim (another name for the Special Edition) will be released on the 25th of this month.

Read more
Samsung is catching up to the iPhone in an unexpected way
A person holding a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and an Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

It's a well-known fact that Apple products retain value for much longer than non-Apple products. Or is it? According to recent data from SellCell, things might be changing.

According to its report, SellCell says that iPhones still hold their value better than the competition, but they depreciate faster with every new release. At the same time, Samsung's flagship models have begun to last a little longer. In fact — and get ready for a lot of numbers — the iPhone has seen almost a 5% drop in value year-over-year since the iPhone 12 was released — and the iPhone 16 is losing value 8% faster than the iPhone 15 and has lost an average of 41.2% of its value in the first two weeks since release. That's a much greater loss than the iPhone 14 and 15 models, at 33% and 33.2%, respectively.

Read more