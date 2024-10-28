We just got an early tease for Samsung’s next folding phones

Samsung, like most other phone manufacturers, sticks to a pretty predictable schedule: a new numbered iteration per model per year. That’s why we weren’t surprised to hear that a Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 were slated for 2025, but we now have confirmation. Their codenames just leaked, and we also learned of an unexpected third model.

GalaxyClub broke the news after receiving information from Samsung. According to the site, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is code-named B7, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is code-named Q7. There’s also a third model with the code name Q7M, but it’s not clear what this entry actually is. Since it bears a derivative code name, this handset is likely a spinoff of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — though we don’t know what that entails.

GalaxyClub goes on to say that the mysterious Q7M has a development timeline that nearly matches the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but neither one is expected until summer 2025 or later. The launch of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy A56 in the first part of 2025 would likely take too much focus off a new entry.

A few fans have suggested the Q7M could be the rumored trifold phone Samsung has in development. However, that rumor also suggests that a Galaxy Z Flip Special Edition might be on the way. If that’s the case, why would the code name be a spinoff of the Galaxy Z Fold code?

Another rumor says there might be a budget foldable in development. Given what we know, the Q7M seems like a better fit for that criteria, but all of this is just guesswork until more solid details leak. A budget foldable would be a welcome addition, but the engineering involved in producing a foldable device makes the concept of a more affordable device seem unlikely.