We just got more details on the Oppo Find X8 Mini. Here’s what we know

By
The back of the Oppo Find X8 Pro.
Oppo Find X8 Pro Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to launch in March alongside the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro, but we haven’t had much information on its specs, design, or features until now. Tipster Digital Chat Station shared information on Weibo detailing a few details that we didn’t already know.

According to the leak, the Find X8 Mini will feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen at 1216×2640 resolution. It could also have narrow bezels, although the exact size of those is still up in the air. That could put the Find X8 Mini at a similar size to the Pixel 9 Pro, and quite a bit smaller than the Find X8 Pro’s 6.78-inch display.

The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and is also rumored to sport a three-stage button, similar to the three-stage alert slider. The exact purpose of the button isn’t clear, but it does seem to point toward a customizable Action Button similar to the iPhone 16‘s.

A person using the Oppo Find X8 Pro's Quick Button.
Oppo Find X8 Pro Quick Button Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As for the camera, the Find X8 Mini is said to have a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. Based on the limited information we have, that’s likely the rear camera — there’s no word yet on what the specs of the selfie camera will be.

Past leaks have suggested the phone will have a glass back, support wireless charging, and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Both the Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro are expected to receive global launches, but it’s still unclear whether the X8 Mini will join them. As with all rumors like this, approach it with a healthy dose of skepticism. Until official word comes down the pipeline, any of these details could change.

