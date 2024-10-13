 Skip to main content
We just got our first peek at Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch, and it looks great

By
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Smartwatches are already one of the most popular wearables you can buy right now, and Xiaomi is steering full steam ahead into that market. Renders just dropped for its latest smartwatch, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. We’re not sure when the new watch is supposed to release, but the Smart Band 9 launched in August — less than a year after the release of the Smart Band 8 Pro.

There are a few noticeable differences in these new renders that suggest changes from the style the smartwatch previously held. The display looks a bit curvier, with a bend to it not seen in the Smart Band 9. There are also changes to the appearance of the housing (it looks slightly more matte) and to the clasp.

Xiaomi Smart Band Pro 9
GSMArena

The renders show three colors for the bands: white, black, and pink, but that’s all we have. Therein lies the rub. Without more details, all we can do right now is make educated guesses based on previous models, but that’s still quite a bit to work with. Keep in mind that the renders might not be accurate and details regarding these smartwatches could change before release.

The Smart Band 8 Pro goes for around $100 new, so we can make a guess that the Band 9 Pro will be priced at least somewhat similarly to that. It’s a fantastic budget option, especially because it will work with both Android and iOS devices, so you won’t limited by your operating system. At this price, it’s more affordable than any of the mainline smartwatches or fitness trackers, so keep an eye on this gadget when it drops.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
