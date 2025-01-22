 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nothing just dropped a cryptic teaser, and it involves Pokémon

By
The back of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.
Nothing Phone 2a Plus Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Nothing, the company behind the Nothing Phone series, is teasing a new product of some kind, but it’s not clear exactly what it is. The teaser is just that of a Pokémon: Arcanine, the evolved form of Growlithe and number 59 of the original 150. The company shared the image with no other context, but that isn’t really out of the ordinary for them.

Nothing is no stranger to cryptic teaser messages. The company teased the Nothing Phone 2a Plus with a similarly abstract photo, and another enigmatic post for the Nothing Phone 2. The use of a Pokemon is an odd choice, but it could be mean several things. Interpretations of the message include everything from a release date ending in nine (Arca-nine) or something to do with its Pokedex entry number of 59.

Recommended Videos

pic.twitter.com/zhcmw0cW3i

&mdash; Nothing (@nothing) January 21, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Other rumors have linked the Arcanine image with previous leaks about a potential codename of A059, a model number that appeared last year in benchmark tests. These suggest the Nothing Phone 3 would use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, versus the Snapdragon 8 Elite that has become the primary choice for flagships. Leaked internal memos point to a “landmark” smartphone launch in the first quarter of this year, leading many to suspect the Nothing Phone 3 and 3a would release in March 2025.

Of course, it could mean absolutely nothing at all. Nothing is more than just a phone company; it also produces earbuds, smartwatches, power adapters, and more. Nothing also has Carl Pei running it, and Pei known for being something of a genius when it comes to generating hype. It’s entirely possible this is nothing more than a tactic to create buzz for Nothing’s next release, whatever that might be (although we do anticipate the Nothing Phone 3 anytime.)

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Nothing’s next phone is the result of an unusual collaboration
The back of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

Technology company Nothing will launch its first Community Edition smartphone at the end of October, and rather than being a collaboration with another brand, it's the result of a collaboration with its fans. The device is the culmination of a project that started in March 2024 and involves members of the Nothing fan base suggesting and designing certain aspects of a new phone. The resulting device will be called the Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition, and it’s set to be fully revealed on October 30.

If you haven’t heard of the Nothing Community Project before, here’s a quick overview. When it was announced in March, the company explained that there would be four different stages,where members of the Nothing fan base could contribute ideas and designs to shape a future version of the Nothing Phone 2a. The first stage focused on hardware design, the second involved wallpapers, the third concentrated on the packaging for the new phone, and finally the last stage was all about the marketing.

Read more
Nothing’s Android 15 beta is live, but only for one of its phones
A person holding the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

If you've been patiently awaiting the launch of Nothing 3.0, it's closer than ever. It's expected to be released in December of this year, but the Nothing 3.0 beta is now available for the Nothing Phone 2a.

Interestingly enough, only the Nothing Phone 2a can download the update right now. The Nothing Phone 2 will get access in November, while the Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, and Nothing CMF Phone 1 will have to wait until December.

Read more
This jaw-dropping phone looks like the future of foldables
Official images of the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 concept phone.

We’re getting a glimpse of the future. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 is a trifold folding smartphone, and although it’s only a concept for now, it’s a tantalizing look at where manufacturers are taking foldable design.

A step beyond folding phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has a single hinge and two panels for a single fold, the Phantom Ultimate 2 has two hinges and three panels. In other words, it can be folded three times — and it looks spectacular.

Read more