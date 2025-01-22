Nothing just dropped a cryptic teaser, and it involves Pokémon

Nothing, the company behind the Nothing Phone series, is teasing a new product of some kind, but it’s not clear exactly what it is. The teaser is just that of a Pokémon: Arcanine, the evolved form of Growlithe and number 59 of the original 150. The company shared the image with no other context, but that isn’t really out of the ordinary for them.

Nothing is no stranger to cryptic teaser messages. The company teased the Nothing Phone 2a Plus with a similarly abstract photo, and another enigmatic post for the Nothing Phone 2. The use of a Pokemon is an odd choice, but it could be mean several things. Interpretations of the message include everything from a release date ending in nine (Arca-nine) or something to do with its Pokedex entry number of 59.

Other rumors have linked the Arcanine image with previous leaks about a potential codename of A059, a model number that appeared last year in benchmark tests. These suggest the Nothing Phone 3 would use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, versus the Snapdragon 8 Elite that has become the primary choice for flagships. Leaked internal memos point to a “landmark” smartphone launch in the first quarter of this year, leading many to suspect the Nothing Phone 3 and 3a would release in March 2025.

Of course, it could mean absolutely nothing at all. Nothing is more than just a phone company; it also produces earbuds, smartwatches, power adapters, and more. Nothing also has Carl Pei running it, and Pei known for being something of a genius when it comes to generating hype. It’s entirely possible this is nothing more than a tactic to create buzz for Nothing’s next release, whatever that might be (although we do anticipate the Nothing Phone 3 anytime.)