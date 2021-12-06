  1. Mobile

WhatsApp upgrades its disappearing messages feature

Michael Allison
By

WhatsApp will now allow you to make your messages vanish for all new chats. It’s a feature that means that all messages sent within a conversation will disappear after a period of time, with the company letting you choose between a day, a week, or three months.

“As more of our conversations move from face-to-face to digital, we acknowledge there is a certain magic in just sitting down with someone in-person, sharing your thoughts in confidence, knowing you are both connecting in private and in that moment. The freedom to be honest and vulnerable, knowing that conversation isn’t being recorded and stored somewhere forever,” the WhatsApp team explained.  The feature is rolling out now on iOS and Android. Enabling it is done by opening the WhatsApp settings and navigating to Account>Privacy>Default Message Timer.

WhatsApp's new page for managing message visibility durations.
WhatsApp

When you enable disappearing messages for a chat, all messages in that chat will be deleted when the specified time is reached. This will happen even if the message is not opened before the time limit is reached. At the same time, there are some exceptions. A deleted message will remain visible in the notifications preview if WhatsApp isn’t opened, depending on your operating system. Messages that are quote replied could remain visible in the quote, and deleted messages that are forwarded to another chat will not be deleted.

WhatsApp also notes that deleted messages aren’t foolproof as far as privacy goes and should really only be used with a trusted party. As mentioned, forwarding a message is a worry, but so is screenshotting, capturing the message with another phone’s camera, or just copying and pasting the message in a notes app. It’s been a problem in other apps featuring ephemeral messaging like Snapchat, though those apps do send screenshot alerts to alert the other party that a screenshot was taken.

Disappearing messages can be set as default for all new chats, or can be enabled manually in existing chats — both individual and group. A notification will alert participants when the feature is turned on.

Editors' Recommendations

Best touchscreen laptop deals for December 2021

HP Spectre

These PS5 games just got HUGE price cuts for the holidays

Scorpion throws a flaming weapon in Mortal Kombat 11.

Google’s brings Digital Car Keys, quicker access to Snapchat to Pixel phones

google announces more new features for pixel owners 5 on table

How to clean a washing machine

how to clean a washing machine washingmachines

Google TV integrates Pluto TV’s 300 free channels

Pluto TV on Google TV.

Samsung’s Android 12 and One UI 4 update comes to the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 3

One UI 4 and Android 12.

This top-rated Alienware gaming headset just got a rare price cut

The Alienware 7.1 gaming headset in white.

The best horror movies on Netflix right now

Krysten Ritter as the witch in Nightbooks.

How to play with your Buddy in Pokémon Go

Togepi, Pikachu and Eevee in a field

How to enable whisper mode on Alexa, and how exactly it works

amazon echo dot review

Lenovo Smart Display vs. Google Nest Hub

5 google assistant smart display features worth checking out lenovo 10 inch with 768x768

How to set up an Amazon Alexa voice profile

amazon shares a sneak peek at device deals heading into black friday echo dot 3rd gen smart speaker with clock 1

Don’t miss this Apple Watch Series 7 deal with holiday shipping

Modular face on the Apple Watch Series 7.