WhatsApp for iPhone may soon let users have multiple accounts on one device

If you use the popular messaging app WhatsApp on an iPhone, there may be times when you wish you had the ability to add more than one account. The good news is that a recent update for WhatsApp, released via Apple’s TestFlight beta program, includes the feature, suggesting that it could be rolled out soon for everyone using WhatsApp on an iPhone.

Android users will be scoffing at this news, as the feature has been available for WhatsApp on that platform since 2023. But hey, better late than never.

Setting up additional WhatsApp accounts on a single device can be done in a few steps, though you’ll need to have another phone number or a phone that supports more than one SIM card, or eSim.

WABetaInfo, which first reported the incoming feature, confirmed that the recent update “eliminated the need for multiple devices or parallel apps to manage different WhatsApp accounts, simplifying account management and enhancing convenience for users.”

iPhone users will be able to add a new account to WhatsApp using two different methods. The first involves setting up the device as a primary account, while the second lets you scan a QR code to link the new account as a companion.

While users will be able to keep all of their conversations organized within a single app, elements such as notifications, chats, backups, and settings will remain distinct for the different accounts, as each one will operate independently within the app, WABetaInfo said.

Up to now, a workaround has seen users upload the WhatsApp Business app and using another number for that account, but the new feature will let you use the main app to manage both numbers at the same time, meaning you’ll no longer have to jump between apps.

There are lots of reasons why someone might want to have multiple WhatsApp accounts on one phone. Keeping a separation between work and personal communications is an obvious one, and if you operate multiple businesses then separating these will help you to manage things like customer interactions and branding for each operation. Additionally, some folks may wish to create different personas or profiles for various social circles or interests.

