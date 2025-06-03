 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp is prepping a feature you’re certain to use

By
The WhatsApp logo.
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to create a username for their account, eliminating the need to show their phone number when connecting with other users.

The feature, first reported by WABetaInfo (via Tecnoblog), was spotted in the code of a recent iOS update released via the TestFlight beta Program. WABetaInfo noted that the feature is currently in development and is not yet available for beta testing.

Recommended Videos

Being able to create a username instead of giving your phone number is both a security measure and a personalization feature, enabling users to express their identity uniquely while at the same time maintaining privacy.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

According to WABetaInfo’s findings, WhatsApp will lay out some rules around how you’ll be able to select a username, in a bid to ensure consistency and security.

For example, to prevent other users from thinking they’re communicating with an official website, you won’t be able to create a name that starts with “www”. Nor will you be able to end a name with a domain like “.com”.

For a cleaner look, WhatsApp account names will have to be created in lower case letters, with numbers, periods, and underscores also allowed.

Additionally, your WhatsApp username will have to contain at least 3 characters and cannot exceed 30.

“Once a username that meets all the above criteria is chosen by the user, a confirmation screen will appear,” WABetaInfo said in its report. “This screen includes a celebratory animation with confetti, and it will confirm that the username has been successfully linked to the user’s account. From that moment on, people who do not have the user’s phone number will see the username instead, both when initiating a new conversation and within group chats.”

To reiterate, the feature is under development and is likely to come as part of a future update to WhatsApp, hopefully before too long. 

The new feature would bring WhatsApp in line with other messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram, which both require phone numbers to register but allow users to connect via a username rather than the account’s phone number.

WhatsApp hit the headlines again recently with the long-awaited launch of an iPad version of its messaging service. As you’d expect, WhatsApp for iPad offers multi-tasking features such as Split View, Slide Over, and Stage Manager, bringing a more productive, as well as pleasant, user experience. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

WhatsApp makes move to cut the number of spam messages you get
WhatsApp logo on a phone held in hand.

Are you tired of seeing spam messages and getting notifications about being added to random chat groups from people you don't know? WhatsApp is working to limit the amount of spam messages you receive.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the chat platform announced on Tuesday that it will be testing monthly limits on the number of broadcast messages from both individual and business accounts in the coming weeks as part of an effort to reduce the amount of spam you'll get from those accounts whether you follow them or not. However, it's not entirely clear how many limits there will be.

Read more
WhatsApp’s testing a new feature to make your busy group chats less chaotic
The WhatsApp logo.

Last month, WhatsApp introduced new chat themes. The free messaging and video calling app is launching a new message threads feature to reduce chaos in group chats.

WABetaInfo discovered that a new Android beta version of WhatsApp includes a feature to organize message replies into threaded conversations. The site explains that “instead of scrolling through a long list of individual replies, users will be able to follow and view all the related responses in a dedicated thread, keeping the conversation structured and easy to follow.”

Read more
WhatsApp might finally let you dodge video calls
Reminders feature in WhatsApp.

A new feature has been found in the latest WhatsApp beta version (2.25.7.3 for Android) that gives users the option to turn off their video before accepting a video call.

Right now, when you receive a video call on WhatsApp, your only options are to reject it or accept it and then quickly turn off your video. This is an obvious and pretty annoying infringement on users' privacy, forcing them to either show their faces or go to the trouble of covering their cameras until they hit the "off" button.

Read more