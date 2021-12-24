As 2021 comes to an end, WhatsApp is continuing to release new updates, including a shortcut for quick replies that is being tested in its Business Beta. The Meta-owned company is working on a few more features as well.



WhatsApp is currently testing a new interface for voice calls. The interface would be available on a future beta version for both Android and iOS . Meanwhile, WABetaInfo has revealed a side-by-side comparison of both the interfaces: The current as well as the expected version.

The photos suggest that the newer version would have a more compact feel, with better color tones. It has been suggested that the update would look better while placing group calls. It is currently available on the WhatsApp beta for iOS and should arrive soon to the beta Android version.



This year, WhatsApp is also making changes that allow users to join calls even after the calls begin. Users can simply open the Calls tab where there is an indicator to Tap and join. Users can then join the group call from the group that they received the call from. The company also began developing a new visual feature for end-to-end encryption. Although all calls and chats on WhatsApp are already end-to-end encrypted, the company has taken it a step further by adding encryption indicators on status updates, chats, and calls. This change is also currently under development.

The messaging giant is also working on changing the time limit for deleting messages. Last, but certainly not least, a major development is in the works. WhatsApp could soon grant admins the power to delete any messages in a group chat. This would be a useful feature to prevent harassment and abuse of users. When a chat has been deleted, WhatsApp would indicate that “This was deleted by an admin” and display who deleted the message. It will likely arrive in the beta testing stage by early 2022.

