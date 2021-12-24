  1. Mobile

WhatsApp is working on a new interface for voice calls

Sahas Mehra
By

As 2021 comes to an end, WhatsApp is continuing to release new updates, including a shortcut for quick replies that is being tested in its Business Beta. The Meta-owned company is working on a few more features as well.

WhatsApp is currently testing a new interface for voice calls. The interface would be available on a future beta version for both Android and iOS . Meanwhile, WABetaInfo has revealed a side-by-side comparison of both the interfaces: The current as well as the expected version.

WhatsApp is working on a new interface for voice calls. Credits: WABETAINFO
A comparison of the current voice call interface and the expected changes. Sahas Mehra

The photos suggest that the newer version would have a more compact feel, with better color tones. It has been suggested that the update would look better while placing group calls. It is currently available on the WhatsApp beta for iOS and should arrive soon to the beta Android version.

This year, WhatsApp is also making changes that allow users to join calls even after the calls begin. Users can simply open the Calls tab where there is an indicator to Tap and join. Users can then join the group call from the group that they received the call from. The company also began developing a new visual feature for end-to-end encryption. Although all calls and chats on WhatsApp are already end-to-end encrypted, the company has taken it a step further by adding encryption indicators on status updates, chats, and calls. This change is also currently under development.

The messaging giant is also working on changing the time limit for deleting messages. Last, but certainly not least, a major development is in the works. WhatsApp could soon grant admins the power to delete any messages in a group chat. This would be a useful feature to prevent harassment and abuse of users. When a chat has been deleted, WhatsApp would indicate that “This was deleted by an admin” and display who deleted the message. It will likely arrive in the beta testing stage by early 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Vivo S12 and S12 Pro promise studio-grade selfies thanks to color-changing LEDs

vivo color changing lights on s12 pro

Early Android 13 leak shows handy language and notification control tools

Android 13 concept

Need last-minute gift ideas? Here are 10 great picks for Pixel users

Google - Pixel 6

Nervous about using public Wi-Fi while you travel? You shouldn’t be. Here’s why

Public Wi-Fi

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best smart light switches for 2021

A person using a smart light switch.

Everything we know about Dune: Spice Wars

Bases on a dessert landscape in Dune: Spice Wars.

The best Instant Pots for 2021

Countertop bird's eye view of the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11.

The best coffee makers for 2021

Nespresso Vertuo

How to use a blue light filter on your PC or Mac

How to use a blue light filter on a PC or Mac

Get a 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung for only $500 today with this Best Buy deal

Samsung - 65 Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

This robot vacuum deal at Walmart slashes over $200 off the price tag

Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Verge, Robot Vacuum with Home Mapping

How to level grind in Final Fantasy XIV

FFXIV how to level grind