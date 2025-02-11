 Skip to main content
When can you buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge?

Galaxy S25 Edge TV and sign at Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available, the company’s attention is turning to its next handset, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The phone is expected to be a game-changer and will likely be marketed against Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air. Now we know better when the Samsung phone could be released.

According to tipster Max Jambor (via Android Headlines), the new phone should be available for purchase during the year’s second quarter. Previous rumors suggested the phone would be available sometime around April, so the tip seems to confirm this.

The second quarter starts on April 1.

The Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at last month’s Unpacked event in San Jose, California. As the name suggests, this phone is expected to have a skinny body, with some reports indicating a thickness of under 5.84 mm. In comparison, the recently released Galaxy S54 has a thickness of 7.2 mm.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge dual camera array Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to prioritize thinness without sacrificing premium build quality. It is rumored to feature an Armor Aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which will protect a large, potentially 6.66-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. This display is said to have incredibly thin bezels, enhancing the immersive viewing experience.

Internally, the device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, ensuring top-tier performance. It is also expected to include 12GB of RAM and fast UFS 4.0 storage, the same specifications found in the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup.

The camera setup is anticipated to be impressive, featuring a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, although it may not be as comprehensive as the S25 Ultra.

A 3,900mAh battery is rumored to power the device, though the slim design may reduce capacity slightly. The Galaxy S25 Edge is also expected to come with modern connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, along with premium features such as an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

Last year, Apple unveiled the thinnest iPad Pro to date. Shortly after, rumors circulated that the company was developing an exceptionally thin iPhone. Around the same time, whispers about the Galaxy S25 Edge heated up. In other words, being thin is a growing trend in tech; it should be an exciting ride.

