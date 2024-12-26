 Skip to main content
When can you preorder the Galaxy S25? A new report just leaked the date

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray laying on a wooden planter.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Next month, Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event to announce the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, as well as a few other potential surprises. According to a new report, preorders for Samsung’s newest phones might not go live until January 24 — two days after Galaxy Unpacked.

Preorders will also reportedly last until February 3, and anyone who preordered will receive their device on February 4, with the Galaxy S25 coming to the larger market on February 7, according to FNNews. The report also corroborates that the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 22, something that has been consistently stated across a wide variety of sources.

That’s an earlier timeframe than 2024’s Unpacked, which fell on January 31. The Galaxy S25 will see upgraded storage capacities, more RAM, and a new processor that will make it lightning-fast even when utilizing the onboard Galaxy AI features. There are also suggestions that the Galaxy S25 Slim could appear at Unpacked, although it isn’t expected to be available until the middle of the year or later.

Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray showing Google Photos.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Unfortunately, these improvements might come with a price hike. A combination of factors, including the current economic climate, South Korea’s government upheaval, and increased cost of production, could result in an increase to the Galaxy S25’s price. How much of an increase isn’t clear yet, but it’s expected to be around $100.

Other reveals at Unpacked might include the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, as well as the company’s rumored smart glasses. While we can’t state with certainty what the event will hold, it’s unlikely to be boring. Look for the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra — and keep your fingers crossed for the S25 Slim.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
