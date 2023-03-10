When is my phone getting Android 14? Here’s everything we know

Google has released the second developer preview for Android 14, its upcoming smartphone software for Google Pixel devices. This should be the last developer preview before Android 14 moves on to the open beta stage of testing, then a planned public release later in 2023.

With Android 14, there are some priority changes in app behaviors and compatibility instead of just new features and other enhancements. There are also going to be improvements made to settings for privacy, security, and even system health. In short, Android 14 may not be packed with a ton of brand-spanking-new features, but it will refine and streamline what is already there.

But your main concern may be whether or not your current Android smartphone will be getting Android 14 when it drops later this year. Here are all of the phones that should be compatible with Android 14. We’ll be updating this frequently as we learn more about Android 14 compatibility.

Android 14 release date

Google released the latest version of Android 14 — Developer Preview 2 — on March 8, 2023. Developer Preview 1 launched a month earlier on February 8.

Per the timeline above, the next Android 14 release will be sometime in April. This will be the first beta version of Android 14, a significant milestone indicating it’s ready to be used by eager Android fans and not just app developers. Four additional beta updates will follow from there: Beta 2 in May, Beta 3 in June, and Betas 4 and 5 in July.

Google plans the final, public release of Android 14 sometime shortly after that, likely in August or September.

Google Pixel

Google’s Pixel devices are the first to get the developer preview for Android 14, so naturally, they will also be among the first for the general release. However, while Android 13 could be installed on devices going all the way back to the Pixel 4, Google has decided to cut off some of the older Pixel devices with Android 14.

On the Android 14 page, Google has listed the following Pixel devices as getting Android 14:

We should also have a Google Pixel 8 lineup this year, and even a folding Pixel phone as well. If those are coming, then we can expect them to ship with Android 14.

Samsung

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S23 series this year, which includes the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Like Google, Samsung provides several years of support for its flagship phones, and the S23 lineup should be supported for the next four major software upgrades.

But Samsung has more than just the Galaxy S-Series of phones in its repertoire. There’s the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip lineup, the more affordable A-Series phones, and others. While we don’t have a full confirmation just yet (Android 14 is still very much in the early stages), here’s a good idea of which major Samsung phones to expect to have support for Android 14:

OnePlus

Similar to Google and Samsung, OnePlus phones have software upgrade support for four years. However, in OnePlus’ case, that rule only applies to the most recent release OnePlus 11. That phone shipped with Android 13, so we should expect it to receive Android 14 as well.

Older OnePlus smartphones — like the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, etc. — are promised three years of software updates.

It’s safe to assume that the 10- and 9-series devices will get the Android 14 update without a problem, though it could go either way for the OnePlus 8 devices. Until OnePlus confirms things one way or the other, we’ll just have to wait and see what the company does.

