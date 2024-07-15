Where the hell is the Apple Ring?

Samsung recently unveiled its newest product lineup at its July Galaxy Unpacked event. Alongside some new foldable phones and smartwatches, arguably the most exciting drvice is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. The Galaxy Ring is Samsung’s smallest device yet, measuring just 2.6mm thick and weighing as little as 2.3 grams.

But despite the small size, the Galaxy Ring is a big deal. This is the first time a smartphone maker has created a smart ring. The segment has risen in popularity in recent years and has been largely dominated by the Oura Ring, though many other names have popped up — from the RingConn Smart Ring to the Ultrahuman Ring Air.

But a big question remains: When is Apple going to finally make its own smart ring?

It’s the perfect opportunity for Apple

One of the biggest disappointments of the Galaxy Ring is the fact that it is not compatible at all with the iPhone. Comparatively, anyone with an Android phone can use the Galaxy Ring just fine. Certain features — such as the pinch gesture to control your phone’s camera or alarm — do require that you have a Samsung phone. For almost everything else, though, any modern Android phone will do.

But iPhone users are left out in the cold when it comes to the Galaxy Ring. This is not surprising in the least, because it does seem like Samsung is creating its own walled ecosystem with its devices, just like how Apple has been doing for years.

The Apple Watch only works with an iPhone, for example, and features like AirDrop, Handoff, and Continuity (to name a few) only work among other Apple devices. AirPods work best with Apple devices, too, though they can technically work with non-Apple devices, but have more limited features.

The same can be said for Samsung’s products. The Galaxy Watch does not work with iPhones, while Samsung’s Galaxy Buds can technically pair with an iPhone, though their features are greatly limited.

Now that Samsung has created its own smart ring, it’s prime time for Apple to do the same. And it’s not like it would be out of the question for Apple to do so — Apple has had a few various smart ring patents since 2019 at least, if not earlier.

Why an Apple Ring makes sense

Yes, Apple is already dominant in the health and wearable market with the Apple Watch. So you may be wondering: Why would Apple cannibalize itself with an Apple Ring? There are a few reasons.

Though many people wear a smartwatch, whether it’s an Apple Watch or a competitor, not everyone wants a smartwatch. After all, it’s very clear that you’re wearing a smartwatch and not a regular timepiece, which would be considered a piece of jewelry. Traditional watches are timeless, elegant, and classic. As much as I love my Apple Watch Ultra, I wouldn’t say that it’s classy by any means.

With a smart ring, it’s treated more like a piece of jewelry than wearable tech. Of course, smart rings still need to be a bit more chunky than a typical ring (especially for women) because they need to house a battery and all those sensors. But even so, rings are much less intrusive to wear than a watch, especially at night when you go to sleep.

Personally, I don’t wear my Apple Watch Ultra to bed, even though Apple has made improvements to sleep tracking with watchOS. Instead, I rely on my Oura Ring for my sleep metrics because it is barely noticeable when I sleep. It does take some time to get used to, but I’ve been using it for three years and hardly notice it.

There was also an Apple Ring concept earlier this year, which shows a metal ring with an OLED display that is practically invisible when it’s not in use. The concept shows this tiny little OLED panel displaying weather and workout data, and it would even have capacitive buttons integrated into that small display. Basically, think of it like a mini Apple Watch for your finger.

I have been an iPhone user since the beginning, and I also have been wearing an Apple Watch for almost a decade. I have years of health data in my Health app, and well, that’s not going to change anytime soon. Though I won’t be replacing my Apple Watch with only a smart ring, I think a smart ring complements the Apple Watch nicely — that’s why I’ve been wearing an Oura Ring for several years now.

The ball is in Apple’s court

Though the iPhone was definitely a product that defined the future of smartphones, Apple hasn’t always been the first to market in other product categories. For example, Apple Vision Pro arrived years after VR headsets existed — and its astronomically high price still prevents it from becoming a mainstream product.

Right now, Samsung has beaten Apple (and all the other smartphone competitors) to the punch with a smart ring. And though I’m interested in the Galaxy Ring, the fact that it simply won’t work with the iPhone is a big deal breaker for me. It really is time for Apple to start thinking about making smart jewelry like a ring. After all, the Apple Watch changed wearables like the iPhone did for smartphones.

It’s difficult to say when Apple will make the Apple Ring a reality — if ever — but the Galaxy Ring has put a whole new level of pressure on the company to do so. And I really hope it works.