Digital Trends
Mobile

Which 2018 flagship phone battery lasts longest? Our test reveals the answer

Kailla Coomes
By

Battery life is one of the most important things to consider when buying a new phone. But how will you know how each phone’s battery stacks up against another? Lucky for you, we’ve put the best phones currently on the market — specifically the OnePlus 6, LG G7, Galaxy S9 Plus, iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Huawei P20 Pro — to the ultimate test.

Each phone was set to the same brightness, connected to the same Wi-Fi network, and ran the same social media accounts. Instead of using the Nyan Cat video like we typically do when testing, however, we decided to introduce different variables to reflect how we actually use our phones.

Phone Display Technology Battery Capacity
Huawei P20 Pro AMOLED 4,000 mAh
OnePlus 6 Optic AMOLED 3,300 mAh
Galaxy S9 Plus Super AMOLED 3,500 mAh
iPhone X Super AMOLED 2,716 mAh
Google Pixel 2 XL P-OLED 3,520 mAh
LG G7 IPS LCD 3,000 mAh

We started by running a video game for 30 minutes, which left each phone with at least 91-percent battery life (the P20 Pro came in the lead with 94 percent). Next, we brought up the “Explore” section of Instagram for an hour, which features constant video. The iPhone X snagged the lead with 87 percent, while the LG G7 quickly dropped to 77 percent. Since we often use our phones for getting around and snapping video, we also ran Google Maps on each phone for 30 minutes and recorded a 30-minute, 1080p video. Each device was still above 50 percent after two and a half hours of testing, however, the LG G7 remained in last with 52 percent.

After streaming two hours of video on YouTube, Huawei reclaimed the lead with 56 percent and the LG G7 dropped to a mere 25-percent battery life. It took another hour of web browsing, an hour of viewing Facebook’s auto-play watch page, and an additional two hours of streaming on SoundCloud for the first phone to die. Six hours and 45 minutes in, the LG G7 was the first to fall. Once out, we decided to stick to YouTube for the remainder of our testing.

Next to go was the Pixel 2 XL, which lasted roughly nine hours and 5 minutes. This makes sense since all of the phones — except the iPhone X and P20 Pro — utilize the Snapdragon 845 processor, while the Pixel runs the 835, making the other phones 30-percent more efficient with power use.

Right on its tail was the iPhone X, which features the smallest battery and lasted nine hours and 30 minutes. The Galaxy S9 Plus died at about 10 hours in, followed by the OnePlus 6 roughly 40 minutes later.

The winner — unsurprisingly — was the Huawei P20 Pro, which lasted 11 hours. Sadly, this phone is not available for sale in the United States yet, but if you “know a guy,” maybe you’ll be lucky enough to get your hands on one. Of course, our tests are not the end all be all, and each of these phones has unique qualities that make them excellent choices.

David Cogen — a regular contributor here at Digital Trends — runs TheUnlockr.com, a popular tech blog that focuses on tech news, tips and tricks, and the latest tech. You can also find him over at Twitter discussing the latest tech trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hologram generators, growing shoes, and more
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Samsung AR Emoji update brings more customization, improved facial tracking

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Julian Chokkattu
OnePlus 5T Main
Mobile

Thanks to user feedback, Selfie Portrait Mode is coming to the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus, known best for its low-cost OnePlus smartphones, has launched a follow up to the OnePlus 5. It's called the OnePlus 5T, and here's everything you need to know, including the design, specs, release date, and pricing.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Best Cheap Smartphones Oneplus 5
Mobile

By popular demand, the OnePlus 5 will get Selfie Portrait Mode

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has finally unveiled the OnePlus 5. It's quite an impressive phone, boasting up to a whopping 8GB of RAM, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Here's how to get one for yourself.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
Android 8.0 Oreo
Mobile

The Android 8.0 Oreo update is rolling out to the LG V20 and Samsung Galaxy S7

We've reached out to every major Android hardware manufacturer and asked them when they will update their devices to the latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Lulu Chang
best apple watch faces explorer face
Deals

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 3 with Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale

Whether you've been looking to pick up your first smartwatch, or just upgrade from your old one, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale makes it the perfect time. You can save $50 on the Apple Watch series 3 from now until Saturday, July…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung galaxy note 9 teaser videos
Mobile

Samsung drops lots of hints about upcoming Note 9 in trio of teaser videos

With just weeks until its Unpacked event, Samsung is making a splash with a series of Galaxy Note 9 teaser videos. The videos hint at ways Samsung's innovative hardware will fix common problems smartphone users face every day.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Samsung Galaxy S6
Mobile

You can now link your Chase Pay account to Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay aims to rival Apple Pay and Google Wallet in the mobile payment space. Here's everything you need to know about the service, from how it works to where it's accepted and which countries it will reach next.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Apple Watch accessories
Wearables

Cases, stands, straps, and more: These are the best Apple Watch accessories

If you've had your eye on the Apple Watch, then you might want to consider a few handy extras -- and there are plenty to choose from. We've rounded up the best Apple Watch accessories we've seen so far.
Posted By Simon Hill
best websites for free audiobooks version 1428320425 shutterstock 236974753
Web

Listen to your favorite stories by downloading audiobooks for free

Finding free audiobooks can be tough -- especially ones that are worth your time. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best sites to download audiobooks for free, whether you want to listen online or off.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

New Spectre attack lets hackers steal data without having to run local code on PCs

Researchers at the Graz University of Technology reveals a new attack called NetSpectre. Unlike the internet-based Spectre attack that requires code running locally on the target PC, this version doesn't need to run local code.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Cannonlake
Computing

Intel’s 10nm ‘Cannon Lake’ processors won’t arrive until the 2019 holiday season

Intel chief engineering officer Venkata Renduchintala said the company’s 10mn processors won’t appear in products until the 2019 holiday season. He revealed the new launch window during Intel’s second quarter 2018 conference call.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
best yoga apps
Mobile

Cultivate a healthy mind, body, and soul with the best yoga apps

Are you tired of fitness and diet programs that don’t work for you? Let’s stop the vicious cycle of yo-yo dieting. Try one of the best yoga apps and start getting healthy by making a permanent change in your lifestyle.
Posted By Simon Hill
prison
Mobile

Idaho prisoners hack $225,000 in credits from JPay computer tablets

The Idaho Department of Corrections discovered 364 prisoners in five state facilities hacked JPay computer tablets for nearly $225,000 in credits used for games and music. c
Posted By Bruce Brown