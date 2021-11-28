Which Amazon Kindle should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday 2021 is right around the corner, and that means there are tons of great deals on today’s hottest products — from smartphones and tablets to laptops and headphones. We’re already keeping track of the best Cyber Monday deals for 2021, but if you’re specifically looking to expand your reading library without taking up much space in the physical realm, getting an e-reader will be the aptest choice. Speaking of e-readers, there isn’t another gadget that beats the practicality and convenience of an Amazon Kindle. If you’ve been thinking of buying one, check out our list of Cyber Monday Kindle deals that you must check out.

Whether you’re still deciding if a Kindle is right for you this holiday season or are in the process of choosing the most suitable model of the Kindle for yourself, this article should help you with all the information you might need before making a decision.

Which Amazon Kindle should you buy on Cyber Monday?

Frankly, there is no straight answer to this question because of how diverse the Kindle lineup is. There are different models of the Amazon Kindle in different price ranges. Despite their nuances, all of these models excel at one thing, and that is, making your experience of reading a book pleasant and satisfying.

As we said, there are different Kindle models for different requirements, and there is a number of options that you can choose from. We have listed these options for you to weigh and evaluate based on your requirements.

Amazon Kindle

The vanilla or 10th Gen Kindle, launched in 2019, is perhaps the most popular e-reader from Amazon. While its popularity can be attributed to its ultra-thin and weightless form, its $90 price tag is definitely one of the factors contributing to this success. The $90 Kindle is best suited for anyone who wants a hassle-free reading experience without any bells or whistles. It comes with a 6-inch e-ink display, which is ideal for reading on the move. Built-in Wi-Fi means you can also download new books and other content on any private or public wireless network.

For reading in dim and low-light scenarios, this 2019 Kindle comes with a backlit display. Unlike more expensive models, however, you will be limited to a white backlight with no option to increase the warmth. But, you still get the option to adjust the brightness to suit your eyes.

This Kindle variant supports Bluetooth, which means you can connect your go-to pair of wireless headphones and listen to e-book and other menu options being read aloud to you through VoiceView. In addition, you can also access your Audible library to hear your favorite audiobooks. You can buy the Amazon Kindle in black or white color options or get a Kindle Kids edition with kid-friendly cases.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The 11th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite was launched earlier in 2021 and features an ergonomic design with a 6.8-inch e-ink display. Unlike previous generations of e-ink displays which would fall prey to issues including poor quality, the one on the new Paperwhite flaunts a high pixel density of 300 pixels per inch (ppi). For context, the display on the new 2021 iPad Mini with similar dimensions isn’t too far ahead with a 326ppi value. Another praiseworthy feature of the Kindle Paperwhite is the inbuilt blue light filter that lets you control the warmth of the display backlight for longer reading and reduced eye fatigue.

The Kindle Paperwhite offers an impressive battery life of ten weeks on a single charge (assuming you read 30 minutes per day on nearly half brightness). With this kind of battery performance, you can read without interruptions and be prepared to keep the charger away and forget about it. It features a USB Type-C port which means you can (probably) use your current Android phone’s charger with it. The Paperwhite comes with 8GB of onboard storage and support for dual-band Wi-Fi for you to download books onto your Kindle library as well as audiobooks on Audible.

If you are heading to somewhere warmer for a vacation this holiday season, the Kindle Paperwhite’s waterproof design alleviates all worries. It is fit to withstand being immersed in up to two meters of freshwater or pool water for up to an hour, thanks to its IPX8 rating. Besides freshwater, the Paperwhite will also stand firm if you drop it accidentally in shallow seawater, and that makes it a great companion for a beach trip.

Besides the standard variant, you can also buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature edition with some extra features. First of all, it can automatically adjust the brightness of the display depending on the ambient conditions. Secondly, you get a much larger 32GB storage for four times as many books, audiobooks, podcasts, etc. Lastly, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition e-reader comes with wireless charging support, which makes it much easier to top up the battery when you are reading a book’s climax and can’t leave it in the middle.

To complement these two models, you can also choose from a variety of folios and cases made from Earth-friendly, biodegradable, or recycled materials. For kids, there’s also a special variant that offers parental locking features, carrying cases made of child-friendly materials, an additional year of warranty, and included one-year subscription to Amazon’s Kids+ service package.

Amazon Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s flagship e-book reader and could have been named as a metaphor for its abundance of features in a market where most buyers only bother about the display. While the new Paperwhite matches up to the Kindle Oasis in terms of most features, the latter also comes with a more premium and ergonomic finish. Unlike the other models that are built with plastic, the Kindle Oasis’s body is crafted with aluminum which helps it stay light despite the largest display in the lot. Meanwhile, the front of this Kindle variant gets glass instead of plastic. The Oasis also gets a dedicated area beside the screen so you can grip it firmly.

The display, as mentioned above, is the largest among all of the Kindle models and measures 7-inches diagonally. It is also the brightest in the entire Kindle family. And just like the new Paperwhite, the Kindle Oasis can automatically adjust the brightness of the display based on external lighting conditions. You also get dedicated buttons to flip the pages on the ebook. Meanwhile, Amazon says the page-flipping animation is so smooth that it almost feels like real paper. The Oasis is also the only Kindle to feature automatic page rotation in response to being titled sideways.

Aside from the gorgeous display, you get options between 8GB and 32GB of storage, there is a battery that is claimed to last six weeks of usage. Surprisingly, Amazon does not offer wireless charging on the Oasis. But when it comes to network connectivity, the Oasis supports cellular data via 4G LTE along with Wi-Fi.

You get an IPX8 rating on the Kindle Oasis too and that allows you to take it with you to pool parties, beaches, the Amazon rainforest, and whatnot. For those who would prefer to keep their Oasis clothed, there are options for some first-party fabric cases in a variety of colors. You can also find some interesting combos in our checklist of the top Cyber Monday Kindle deals for 2021.

