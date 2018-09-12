Digital Trends
Mobile

Here are all the Apple Watches getting updated to WatchOS 5

Mark Jansen
By
Best smartwatches - Apple Watch Series 2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Arriving alongside the new Apple Watch Series 4, WatchOS 5 is the next huge step up for Apple’s thriving wearable ecosystem. This new version of Apple’s wearable OS is coming with a bunch of improvements, including better health and fitness tracking, a handy walkie-talkie mode, and a new feature for Siri that means she doesn’t need a trigger word to activate. WatchOS 5 has been available to developers since Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, and it will be released for everyone else on September 17.

But despite all those new features and improvements, some Apple Watch owners might not be celebrating when the update finally drops. It turns out not every Apple Watch is getting the update to WatchOS 5, and some will be left behind. Avoid an update-induced headache come WatchOS 5 release day, and find out now if your Apple Watch is getting updated.

How to identify your Apple Watch

But before we begin, what if you’re not sure which model your Apple Watch actually is? After all, each generation of the Apple Watch has looked more or less the same — if you bought the latest “Apple Watch” without thinking too much about the model then you’re certainly not alone.

Thankfully, this is a situation that Apple has foreseen, and there is a simple way to discover which Apple Watch is perched on your wrist.

  1. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the My Watch tab, then hit General > About.
  3. Scroll to the Model field, then tap it to reveal a model number beginning with “A”.
  4. Note down that model number and compare it to Apple’s database to find out which Apple Watch you have.

Now that’s you’re sure you know which Apple Watch you have, it’s time to find out if you’ll be getting an OS upgrade.

Apple Watches that will receive WatchOS 5

Device
Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)
Apple Watch Series 2 (2016)
Apple Watch Series 1 (2016)

There’s nothing hugely surprising here; if you’ve bought an Apple Watch fairly recently, then you would expect it to stay updated with the latest and greatest of Apple’s updates for now. Last year’s Apple Watch Series 3, the Apple Watch Series 2, and the Apple Watch Series 1 from 2016 are all watches that will be receiving WatchOS 5 when it launches.

We didn’t include the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 in this list because that watch will launch with WatchOS 5 already installed — so it won’t be an update.

Apple Watches that will not receive WatchOS 5

Device
Apple Watch (first generation) (2015)

Bad news for anyone still hanging onto their first-generation Apple Watch — it won’t be receiving an upgrade to the latest WatchOS, which means you won’t be sampling the latest additions and improvements to the OS.

But why isn’t your watch getting updated with the rest? Unfortunately, every piece of technology has a shelf life, and there comes a day when it simply isn’t worth the company’s time to keep pushing updates to an outdated model. Apple is known for supporting its tech for longer than other companies — there are five-year-old iPhones receiving the upcoming iOS 12 update — but even Apple has its limits.

The first generation of Apple Watch is actually pretty young for an Apple product, so it’s a surprise to see it getting the boot so soon. Which leads us to suspect that the reason isn’t to do with its lifespan — it’s linked to the watch’s hardware itself. Sometimes an update is too much for older hardware to handle, and it’s not a good idea to shackle future innovation in order to stay tethered to older hardware. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the way of the tech world.

Does this mean you need to ditch your Apple Watch and go shopping? Not necessarily. If you’re desperate for the new WatchOS 5 then you’re going to have to invest in a new model — but if your Apple Watch is chugging along just fine and you’re otherwise happy with your wrist-based companion, why not keep it around? If it’s still a solid performer and WatchOS 5 is your only grumble, maybe consider living with the still capable WatchOS 4. After all, it’s still a heck of a smartwatch.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone Xs: News, release, specs, and more
Up Next

Here's how to watch Star Wars online
iphone storage
Mobile

There’s no silver lining for iCloud users, and Apple needs to fix it

Apple has made few tweaks to its iPhone backup service, iCloud, in the last seven years since it was introduced. Still limited to a stingy 5GB with little option to configure, it’s time Apple made some changes.
Posted By Simon Hill
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Live coverage: Here are the new iPhones and Apple Watch

Apple's newest reveals are here, and we're expecting the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr, and more. But what if you're not able to watch live? Tune in here for live updates from Apple's September 12 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

We're just around the corner from Apple's fall event, where the company is expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for September 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch feat
Wearables

WatchOS 5 is coming soon -- here's everything we know so far

Apple announced its latest software update for the Apple Watch at the 2018 WWDC, and new betas suggest a final release is imminent. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best email apps for android 41179600 l
Mobile

How to install Flash on an Android phone or tablet

Miss the days of using Flash on your Android phone or tablet? Read this easy-to-follow guide on how to install it on devices running Android 4.1 or newer (and older versions too!).
Posted By Christian de Looper
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Computing

Verizon 5G Home promises gigabit internet speeds for as low as $50

Verizon is giving cable internet and Google Fiber a run for their money with its new 5G Home. Launching October 1 at $50 in select markets, 5G Home promises up to gigabit internet speeds and no data caps.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

FCC pauses its review of T-Mobile-Sprint merger, says it needs more time

T-Mobile and Sprint are hoping the third time is the charm for a merger. It comes just months after the carriers cited an inability to find common ground, extending yet again the long dance between the two telecom giants.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
roku connect voice assistant soundbars speakers lifestyle xfinity
Home Theater

Battle of the streaming sticks: Chromecast vs. Roku vs. Fire TV Stick

Which streaming stick reigns supreme? We pit Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra vs. Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick+ vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick to help you decide which one will be the best fit in your living room.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
samsungs new opera house store is its biggest in the world samsung india 1
Mobile

Samsung’s new ‘Opera House’ store is its biggest in the world

Samsung has opened its biggest "mobile experience store" to date in a grand effort to promote its gadgets in the huge Indian market. The new store is in the city of Bengaluru, famous as the nation's tech capital.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla wireless smartphone charger returns
Mobile

Tesla’s wireless smartphone charger returns, and it’s $16 cheaper than before

Tesla launched a wireless smartphone charger in the summer, but it sold out pretty quick. This week the device returned to the Tesla website with a $49 price tag, $16 lower than the original asking price.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
google october 9 event nyc pixel 3 vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 reportedly used to shoot November covers for Condè Nast

Forget the Pixel 2: Google will announce its latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, on October 9 in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Huawei P20 Pro
Mobile

Huawei P20 Pro vs. Apple iPhone X: A battle of flagship smartphones

Can Huawei's camera powerhouse, with its triple lens setup, defeat the best of Apple? We compare the P20 Pro with the iPhone X in various categories to find out which smartphone is better.
Posted By Simon Hill
Longines Conquest VHP GMT Flash Settings
Wearables

Never be late again. This analog watch is accurate to the millisecond

Longines has shown that watches don't have to use Bluetooth to sync with your phone. The new Conquest V.H.P. GMT Flash Setting uses the flash unit on your phone to switch timezones, without disrupting the watch's accuracy.
Posted By Andy Boxall