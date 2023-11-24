With so many Black Friday deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin and how to get the best value for money for your needs. That’s why we’re on hand with all the best Black Friday tablet deals including two sweet deals on the standard Apple iPad. The older 9th generation is on sale as well as the latest 10th generation model, and you might be wondering which one is worth buying. We’re on hand to guide you through these Black Friday iPad deals explaining what each model offers and taking a look at who would suit which tablet the best. Let’s take a look.

Apple iPad (9th generation) — $229, was $329

We liked the Apple iPad (9th generation) back when it first launched in 2021. It’s a good quality device even if it’s no longer one of the best tablets around. It has the A13 Bionic chip that we’ve previously seen on the iPhone 11 range along with the latest iPhone SE so it’s no slouch despite its age. It also has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone support. True Tone means that the display adjusts to the color temperature of the room you’re in so it always looks great. There’s also support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard if you want to be more productive.

Apple iPad (10th generation) — $349, was $449

The latest Apple iPad (10th generation) looks super tempting with a choice of more vibrant colors than before and also packing the A14 Bionic chip. It also has a delightful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display which also has True Tone support so it looks good in any situation. There’s also support for the Apple Pencil (1st generation) and the Magic Keyboard Folio too. For the camera, you get a 12MP Ultrawide front camera along with a 12MP wide back camera if you want to shoot any video or take photos. There’s also finally USB-C support to save the need of having proprietary cables. It’s considered to be one of the best iPads for those with a mid-range budget.

Which iPad should I buy?

Surely we’re going to tell you to buy the latest model, right? We’re not so sure. While the latest iPad (10th generation) is enjoying a discount at the moment, it’s still pretty expensive for what it offers. Crucially, it’s a more of an incremental upgrade compared to the 9th generation model and one that you’re unlikely to notice massively. Elsewhere, there’s a larger and higher resolution display thanks to it being a Liquid Retina display. It also has slightly better cameras.

Ultimately though, you aren’t buying an iPad for its cameras so you can rule that out. The bigger screen is nice but again, it’s unlikely to be a dealbreaker for many people. Instead, we think most people will be happy with the iPad (9th generation) at its currently very low price. You’re saving $120 compared to buying the 10th generation model and that seems like a better call than having a slightly better iPad. Still, if you can’t resist having the latest, you will be happy with the iPad (10th generation) but it’s not really the best value for money right now.

