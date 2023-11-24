 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro: Which Black Friday deal is better?

Black Friday deals season is the ideal time to upgrade to a new and great phone. In particular, we’re seeing some awesome deals on the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro but which should you buy? They might form part of the best Black Friday phone deals around but neither is exactly cheap so you want to make the right call for your needs. We’ve taken a look at both while also breaking down what might be best and for who. Take a look below at our findings.

Google Pixel 8 — $549, was $699

The Google Pixel 8 represents fantastic value for money. It has a great 6.2-inch OLED display with 2400 x 1080 resolution along with a 2,000 nit peak brightness and a variable refresh rate of 60Hz and 120Hz so whatever you’re doing looks great here. The phone uses Google’s Tensor G3 chip with 8GB of RAM so it’s pretty speedy. Android 13 comes preinstalled with the promise of seven years of major Android updates. Another highlight comes from its main 50MP camera, wide-angle camera with 12MP and 125.8 degree field of view, and a 10.5MP selfie camera. The software tied into these lenses make it even more capable with the Google Pixel 8 being one of the best Android phones for value.

Google Pixel 8 Pro — $799, was $999

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is one of the best phones available right now. It’s heavier than the Pixel 8 but has a larger screen and a heap more going for it than the Pixel 8. It has a 6.7-inch Super Actua OLED display with a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz. There’s more RAM too with 12GB while a triple lens 50MP wide camera, along with 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto rear lens makes it better for avid photographers. That makes it a great bet for those who want something with a bit more oomph. The improved screen ensures smooth scrolling and plenty of tweaks going on in the background ensuring a smooth experience for you, but ultimately, you’ll love the periscope zoom and other extras from the Pro.

Which Google Pixel 8 should I buy?

We have an extensive look at the differences between the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro. Simply put, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is the better phone. That feels more tempting when the price difference is lesser thanks to the Black Friday deals going on. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is the better one if you love to take a lot of photos. In particular, the periscope zoom is a big highlight along with the extra pixels. It has a bigger screen with a better variable refresh rate too. However, not everyone wants a large phone. If you’d prefer something smaller then the Google Pixel 8 will delight you too. When it comes to software and performance, there’s not much in it between the two and we actually found we preferred the battery of the Google Pixel 8 over the Pro model.

