Which tablet should you buy on Cyber Monday 2021?

The best Cyber Monday deals you can get when it comes to tablets are typically for Amazon Fire Tablets and Kindles. Amazon discounts its Fire HD, Fire HD Kids Edition, and most of the Kindle lineup by as much as 50% on Cyber Monday. Even in the weeks leading up to the shopping holiday, you could buy a 2019 Fire HD 10 Tablet for $74.99, which is half of the regular price of $149.99. In addition to Amazon tablets, you can find some of the best Cyber Monday tablet deals from other brands like Samsung, Apple, and even lesser-known names like onn.

Which tablet should you buy on Cyber Monday?

If you’re looking to purchase a tablet for yourself or someone on your holiday shopping list, here are some of the best tablets on sale during Cyber Monday 2021.

Amazon Fire Tablets

The newest Fire HD 10 is fast, reliable, and can serve as a tablet for entertainment, light work, or communication. This tablet retails for a starting price of $150, but the price increases as you add on extras. If you want to remove those annoying ads from the lock screen, you’ll have to shell out another $15. You’ll also pay more if you want more storage, a gaming bundle, or a productivity bundle that includes a keyboard and Microsoft 365. For Cyber Monday, you can get a deal on the latest Fire HD 10 Tab, but you can get an even better deal on the older Fire Tab models.

The 2019 Fire HD 10 Tab was already half price in the weeks leading up to Cyber Monday, and it boasts many of the same benefits you get with the newer model. The 2019 model earned our “recommended product” badge, and our reviewer Simon Hill gave it a commendable score of 8 out of 10. Simon praised the tablet’s screen quality, battery life, and “show mode” feature that basically turns the tablet into a smart display. The major issue with Fire Tablets is that they’re very Amazon-centric, and much of the tab’s interface contains Amazon services.

Fire HD Tab 8 models and Fire HD Kids Tab models also tend to go on sale for Cyber Monday, with discounts of up to 50% off. If you’re looking for a gift for a child or teen, this is an affordable option most recipients will enjoy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A and A7

In the weeks leading up to Cyber Monday, we saw budget Galaxy Tabs on sale at a few different major retailers. Best Buy had the 2019 Tab A on sale for $50 off ahead of Cyber Monday, while Walmart had the Tab A7 on sale for $90 off. Considering these tablets are already pretty affordable to begin with, this means you can pick up a Tab A for around $100 and a Tab A7 for around $140.

The Tab A7 earned a spot on our list of the best Android tablets because of its affordability, battery life, storage, and lightweight design. Although these tabs won’t give you the same level of performance as a high-end Samsung tablet like the Galaxy S7, anyone who receives one of these tabs as a gift will certainly appreciate the gesture and enjoy the device.

iPads and other tablets

You won’t see huge Cyber Monday iPad deals like you’ll find on Amazon tablets, simply because Apple doesn’t offer those types of discounts on its devices. You can expect to save between $50 and $100 on an iPad, but you’ll still pay a hefty premium for any Apple tablet. If you want an Apple tablet, however, we recommend the latest iPad Air.

A recipient of our Editor’s Choice Award, the latest iPad Air boasts Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, a gorgeous 10.9-inch display, an impressive battery life (and thankfully, USB-C charging). Our iPad Air review pointed out it also has support for the Apple Pencil 2 and Apple’s Magic Keyboard, so lighter users who don’t need their iPad for photo editing or content creation can use the device as a productivity tablet.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you can find an extremely cheap tablet on Cyber Monday from lesser-known brands like onn. At Walmart, the 7-inch tab costs only $59, and the 8-inch kids version costs the same price for Cyber Monday.

