 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wimbledon fans get a smarter way to follow the action

By
IBM's Wimbledon app showing Match Chat.
IBM

Tennis fans are gearing up for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, which kick off in London on Monday.

Tech giant IBM, which has worked closely with Wimbledon for many years to provide the digital backbone for the tournament’s online presence, has given the website and mobile app a makeover in readiness for this year’s event.

Recommended Videos

Of particular note is a brand new feature called Match Chat, an interactive AI assistant that’s able to answer fans’ questions about the match that they’re watching. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Match Chat, available on the Wimbledon app (iOS and Android) and on wimbledon.com, lets you engage with the AI chatbot using either pre-written prompts or your own questions, which could be anything from “Who has converted more break points in the match?” to “Who is performing better in the match?”, with the system drawing on its AI smarts — and a trove of IBM tennis data — to provide immediate responses.

The bespoke AI model powering Match Chat has been trained on the Wimbledon app’s editorial style and the language of tennis, which should result in natural responses that are easy for fans to understand. 

IBM has also enhanced its Likelihood to Win tool, a fun feature that generates match projections from a comprehensive, AI-powered analysis of player statistics, expert opinion, and match momentum. It’s very impressive, but to be on the safe side, don’t bet your life’s savings on one of its forecasts.

Usama Al-Qassab of Wimbledon’s All England Club said: “The innovations we have introduced in recent years, driven by generative AI, in conjunction with IBM, allow us to provide more exciting ways for our hundreds of millions of fans around the world to interact with The Championships. This year’s new features will encourage the Wimbledon audience to immerse themselves and engage with all the match action like never before.”

This year’s Wimbledon tournament will see top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz headline a highly competitive men’s field, with Alcaraz chasing a third consecutive title and Sinner aiming for his first grass-court major. In the women’s draw, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek, and last year’s Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini will be among the top players battling it out for the singles title. 

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Your Meta AI chats are not really a secret. Here’s how to keep them private
Home page of the Meta AI app on mobile.

At this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that discussing your deepest secrets and personal issues with an AI chatbot is not a good idea. And when that chatbot is made by Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram (including all its sordid history with user data privacy), there is even more reason to be cautious. But it seems a lot of users are oblivious to the risks, and in return, exposing themselves in the worst possible ways.

Your chatbot interactions with Meta AI — from seeking trip suggestions to jazzing up an image — are publicly visible in the app’s endlessly-scrolling vertical Discover feed. I installed the app a day ago, and in less than 10 minutes of using it, I had already come across people sharing their entire resume, complete with their address, phone number, qualifications, and more, on the main feed page. 

Read more
New images of ‘world’s thinnest foldable’ show what the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is up against
The Honor Magic V5 looks super slim in these official photos
The end plate on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's hinge.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will face stiff competition when it arrives next month as we get a better look at the Honor Magic V5, with official images of the soon-to-be world's thinnest foldable phone.

The battle for the best folding phone of the year is intensifying. We've already had the Motorola Razr 2025, Razr Ultra, and the super slender Oppo Find N5, but things are reaching fever pitch with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

Read more
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is 54% off, but there’s a catch
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) in use on a table.

If you're looking at tablet deals while on a tight budget, the good news is that there's an offer from Amazon that fits the bill. The ad-supported, 32GB version of the 2022 release of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, which carries a sticker price of $120, is all the way down to just $55 after a 54% discount. That's an amazing $65 in savings, but there's a catch -- you need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. If you're interested in this bargain, you're going to have to act fast because we're not sure how long stocks will last for this device.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) tablet

Read more