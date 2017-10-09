Poll: Windows Phone is dead, but was it ever really alive?

This week Microsoft put the final nail in the Windows Phone’s coffin, officially conceding the mobile marketplace to Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android. It’s a big move, and there are sure to be some Windows Phone die-hards out there who will lament the loss of their favored mobile operating system but it wasn’t a total shock.

Windows Phone is dead, but was it ever a real competitor to iOS and Android? https://t.co/oY4vK9xJs3 — Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 9, 2017

Microsoft has gradually pivoted away from Windows Phone, leaning hard toward VR and its Surface lineup while once-proud flagships like the Nokia Lumia are left by the wayside, forgotten. The problem Microsoft seemed to face with Windows Phone was one of exposure. Android and iOS are, and were, everywhere. Windows Phone had some cool ideas, but never quite caught on.

Which begs the question, does it really matter that Windows Phone is dead? Was it ever a real competitor to iOS and Android? You tell us.