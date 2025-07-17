 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Wireless usage spikes in 2025, networks strain

By
Map of T-Mobile's 5G coverage in the US, as of April 2022.
Leaflet | Map data © OpenStreetMap contributors, CC-BY-SA, Imagery © Mapbox / T-Mobile

Wireless customers continue to be glued to their devices, with usage jumping 40 minutes daily compared to early 2024, per the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study—Volume 1. Over a third of Gen X and Gen Y users are on their phones for more than eight hours every two days, mostly streaming, gaming, or doom scrolling. But this surge comes at a cost: network problems rose to 11 per 100 uses (PP100) from 9 PP100. Verizon leads in four regions, tying with AT&T in the Southwest, while T-Mobile tops the Southeast and UScellular shines in the North Central region.

This Is Important Because: The data highlights a growing dependency on wireless networks, especially among younger users, pushing carriers to their limits. As streaming becomes ubiquitous, networks face increased strain, leading to more dropped calls and slower load times. This study, based on 27,528 customer responses from July to December 2024, shows carriers must adapt to meet rising demands. We’ve previously noted 5G’s role in reducing issues, but the latest data suggests even 5G struggles under heavy loads.

Recommended Videos

Why I Should Care? If you’re streaming or gaming on the go, network hiccups could disrupt your experience. The increase in problems—two more per 100 uses—means you might face more buffering or dropped connections. Choosing a carrier like Verizon or T-Mobile, depending on your region, could improve reliability.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

OK, What’s Next? Carriers need to bolster infrastructure, especially mid-band 5G, to handle data-heavy tasks. Consumers should monitor carrier performance in their region and consider switching if issues persist. For more, check J.D. Power’s full report or Digital Trends’ coverage on 5G advancements.

FYI: A 2024 study from the Journal of Behavioral Addictions links heavy phone use—over six hours daily—to increased anxiety and depression, especially in Gen Z and Gen Y. Social media and gaming, key drivers of the 40-minute usage spike, correlate with reduced attention spans and sleep issues. The study, based on 5,000 young adults, suggests mindful usage and screen-time limits to mitigate risks as wireless dependency grows.

Ian Bell
Ian Bell
Publisher
I'm the co-founder and CEO of Digital Trends Media Group, which I launched in 2006 out of my home office to share my passion…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Boost Mobile’s 5G network is becoming a real threat to other carriers
Boost Mobile store.

Boost Mobile has always been seen as a smaller phone service provider, but the trade-off of that is the lower prices it offers. The company has now announced major upgrades to its growing 5G network.

Previously, Boost Mobile operated as an MVNO (or mobile virtual network operator). In other words, Boost didn't have its own towers — it sort of piggybacked off the towers of other networks.

Read more
I still don’t have 5G at home, and the reasons why amazed me
4G reception bars on an iPhone 16 Pro Max.

As I write these words, seated in my home office, my phone has one single bar of 4G reception. If I go to a different room, I may see two bars.

I have repeatedly wondered why I do not have 5G reception at home. Considering it's nearing the end of 2024, it's a not unreasonable request given 5G launched here in the U.K. in mid-2019. I decided to find out what was going on. What I discovered was a mix of expected, and highly unexpected, reasons why 5G continues to not be available near me.
Do I live in the woods?

Read more
Software updates for cheap Samsung phones may soon get a lot better
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's screens.

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to launch in India at the end of September. TheTechOutlook first reported the leak, sharing an interesting tidbit of information: The A16 5G will get six years of guaranteed software updates.

Samsung started offering seven years of updates with the launch of the Galaxy S24 (a much more expensive device) earlier this year, a stark upgrade from the four years of updates offered with the S23.

Read more