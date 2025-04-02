Withings $150 blood pressure monitor is FDA approved and out now

Withings has announced its BPM Vision blood pressure monitor will be available in the U.S. from April 2, having cleared the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s stringent approval process. The BPM Vision launched during CES 2025, and despite FDA approval often being a long and often hard to predict process, Withings has met its goal of releasing the monitor in April. However, it is a little more expensive than originally planned.

The BPM Vision is an FDA approved blood pressure monitor that’s designed to be easy to use, and suitable for a lot more people than its previous model, the BPM Connect. The main unit has a 2.8-inch LCD screen with physical buttons to confirm activities, and it guides you through the entire process of taking your blood pressure, right down to automatically taking three measurements as recommended by doctors.

The cuff is available in different sizes to suit more people, ranging from 9-inches to 22-inches, and different profiles can be set up on the unit so everyone in the family can use the same BPM Vision unit. When readings have been taken, results are shown on the screen and transferred over to the Withings app via Wi-Fi. From the app, reports can be generated and shared with doctors. If you pay for the $100 per-year Withings+ subscription, it also works with the Cardio Check-Up service, where you can make an appointment with a health care professional within 24 hours.

Withings expected the BPM Vision to cost $130 when it initially showed the device at CES 2025, but the final cost is slightly higher at $150. This is also a little more expensive than the BPM Connect, which costs between $100 and $130. It’ll be available through Withings own website in April, and then through Amazon and other retailers in May.

The Withings BPM Vision joins a few other high-tech ways of taking your blood pressure, such as some Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatches, and the unusual Huawei Watch D2. There are also rumors Apple is working on bringing blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch in 2025.