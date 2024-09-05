 Skip to main content
Withings made the flashiest smartwatch to ever grace your wrist

Official rendered images of the Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant.
Withings already takes the style of its ScanWatch smartwatch range seriously, and to prove once again that it’s a leader in watch-like design, it has announced the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant. Incorporating all the technology seen in the existing ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Nova, it has a striking new look and finish, increasing its desirability for those who want the smarts of a smartwatch, without a distinctly digital design.

The stainless steel case measures 39mm, a size most will find agreeable no matter their wrist size, and it comes in two finishes — a silver and an unusual bicolor silver and gold. The silver model has a titanium bezel, and both have an elegant fluted edge, making the Brilliant a dressier option compared to the diver-style sports watch look of the Nova.

A sapphire crystal covers the dial and small screen, and it has a box-shaped design, meaning it’s raised above the bezel by a few millimeters. Both models are attached to a stylish and unusual five-link bracelet (a style commonly known as a Jubilee, and made famous by Rolex), which should make the Brilliant feel very light on your wrist. The box also includes a rubber strap so it can be swapped over to something more suitable for exercise when you want that.

The technical specifications appear to be identical to the ScanWatch 2, meaning heart rate, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen, and body temperature are among the measurements it can take. It will also monitor sleep, cycle tracking, and exercise, plus the 0.63-inch OLED screen shows relevant data and notifications. The battery can last for up to 30 days depending on which measurements are continuously active, and the Withings app is available for both Android and iOS.

In addition to the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant, Withings has announced a feature called Cardio Check-Up. It will be available in the U.K., France, and Germany initially and promises to provide a clinical review of your heart health by certified cardiologists (based on data from a ScanWatch) within 24 hours of a request, helping to identify any arrhythmias. Up to four checks can be carried out on an annual basis, and Cardio Check-Up will be part of the Withings+ subscription service. Withings indicates the feature will arrive in the U.S. at a later date.

The Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant will be released in November 2024 and will cost $600.

