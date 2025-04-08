 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a Withings ScanWatch hybrid smartwatch for just $219 with this deal

By
Withings ScanWatch Light watch face showing BPM.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Recently, we put out our Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant review and got a chance to look at a hybrid smartwatch that brings the brilliance, elegance, and style of a classic watch but also has a digital window. You can think of it like a standard watch that has a digital “complication” (for watchheads, a complication is a part of the watch that does something other than tell time) — like a G-Shock 2100 series, but “smart.” It’s really cool, great looking, and certainly a review worth taking a look at.

Unfortunately, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant retails for $600. So we dug into the archives and ended up finding this great deal on a Withings ScanWatch Light. It’s just $219, $31 down from its usual $250, and we think you’re going to like it — especially so if you don’t like the aesthetics of the typical best smartwatches of our time. Tap the button below to see it in all its glory or keep reading for more info and our take.

Why you should buy a Withings ScanWatch Light

The appeal of the Withings ScanWatch Light comes from two primary factors — it is a smartwatch that appears to be a more traditional watch and it is a very affordable “Light” version. If you take the most important parts of a regular watch — the dial and hands — and add a smart sensor to the part that rests against your wrist and a smart viewport near the 12, you’ve got the idea. As our Withings ScanWatch Light review tells us, this watch gives you the features of a smartwatch (such as sleep tracking, period tracking, fitness and activity tracking, etc.) without the “geeky” look of a normal smartwatch.

Related

Now, to those that know watches, you might be tempted to think all of this would be very expensive. Watches with complications can really grow in price, seemingly exponentially. The ‘Light’ version keeps it simple and affordable, however, keeping the price down. And now, you can get your hybrid Withings ScanWatch Light for just $219 instead of $250, a savings of $31. That makes the decision to get the smartwatch even more palatable. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below. Alternatively, check out this collection of the best smartwatch deals of the moment to find something more traditional.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Amazon just slashed the price of the Kindle Colorsoft to only $225
A page from a comic on the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition.

If you've always wanted to buy an e-reader, you should check out Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 for Kindle deals. Here's an offer that's going to be hard to refuse: The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, which has an original price of $280, is available at 20% off for a more affordable price of $225. We're surprised to see the device receive a $55 discount so soon after its launch late last year, so we highly recommend hurrying with your purchase because we don't expect this bargain to last until the event ends on March 31.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition
The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, which received a solid score of 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, is featured in our list of the best e-readers as the best color e-reader, and it's also among the best Kindles as the best color Kindle. That's because it's the first model of the e-reader with a color screen, which is its major advantage in our Kindle Colorsoft versus Kindle Paperwhite comparison. In addition to reading digital copies of bestselling novels, the Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition is one of the best ways to read graphic novels and comic books while on the go, as the 7-inch display is also glare-free with an auto-adjusting front light.

Read more
You can get an Amazon Fire tablet for $95 today, but there’s a catch
The 2023 model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet on a white background.

In case you weren't aware, Amazon's Big Spring Sale deals just landed. The event, which lasts through March 31, isn't as popular or as advertised as Prime Day, but we're finding great tech deals nonetheless. One such deal is on the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. It's usually $140, but you can now get it for just $95. That's a $45 discount available for you as long as you purchase the tablet before the end of the month. And, with a trade-in, you can get an extra 20% off of the price. Tap the button below to pick up one of the most affordable tablet deals we've found in the sale or keep reading to see if the tablet meets your expectations (and learn about the "catch" for this great deal).

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet bring a great combination of affordability and the latest tech. For instance, this model of the Fire HD 10 tablet, released in late 2023, is 25% faster than the previous generation of the same tablet while also getting lighter and having a better camera. It has a 10.1-inch 1080p screen, 13-hour battery life, and (for this version) a 32GB storage drive. This last point is relatively minor, however, considering you can expand the storage by up to a TB with a micro-SD card.

Read more
This Amazon ‘Big Spring Deal’ makes a fun Samsung tablet just $200
The back of the mint Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024.

Spring is here, and so are seasonal deals. Cue Amazon's special "Big Spring Sale." While it's not as well publicized as, say, Prime Day or any of the other before, after, and on Thanksgiving Day sales, we have found a dozen Big Spring Sale deals on tech products you'll love. But there's one more we really want to share with you.

While this sale lasts (it goes until the March 31) you can get a 2024 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $200. That's $65, and 25%, down from its usual price of $265. Pay special attention, too, to the fact that it is the 2024 version, as the 2022 version gets a bit more publicity (and is still in circulation). Go ahead and tap the button below to discover this exciting tablet deal for yourself, or keep reading to see why the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is so special.

Read more