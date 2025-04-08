Get a Withings ScanWatch hybrid smartwatch for just $219 with this deal

Recently, we put out our Withings ScanWatch Nova Brilliant review and got a chance to look at a hybrid smartwatch that brings the brilliance, elegance, and style of a classic watch but also has a digital window. You can think of it like a standard watch that has a digital “complication” (for watchheads, a complication is a part of the watch that does something other than tell time) — like a G-Shock 2100 series, but “smart.” It’s really cool, great looking, and certainly a review worth taking a look at.

Unfortunately, the ScanWatch Nova Brilliant retails for $600. So we dug into the archives and ended up finding this great deal on a Withings ScanWatch Light. It’s just $219, $31 down from its usual $250, and we think you’re going to like it — especially so if you don’t like the aesthetics of the typical best smartwatches of our time. Tap the button below to see it in all its glory or keep reading for more info and our take.

Why you should buy a Withings ScanWatch Light

The appeal of the Withings ScanWatch Light comes from two primary factors — it is a smartwatch that appears to be a more traditional watch and it is a very affordable “Light” version. If you take the most important parts of a regular watch — the dial and hands — and add a smart sensor to the part that rests against your wrist and a smart viewport near the 12, you’ve got the idea. As our Withings ScanWatch Light review tells us, this watch gives you the features of a smartwatch (such as sleep tracking, period tracking, fitness and activity tracking, etc.) without the “geeky” look of a normal smartwatch.

Now, to those that know watches, you might be tempted to think all of this would be very expensive. Watches with complications can really grow in price, seemingly exponentially. The ‘Light’ version keeps it simple and affordable, however, keeping the price down. And now, you can get your hybrid Withings ScanWatch Light for just $219 instead of $250, a savings of $31. That makes the decision to get the smartwatch even more palatable. Check it out yourself by tapping the button below. Alternatively, check out this collection of the best smartwatch deals of the moment to find something more traditional.