WWDC 2025: Apple announces iOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26 and more

Apple kicked off WWDC 2025 with its keynote presentation at its annual World Wide Developer’s conference, and it was a bumper affair.

We were treated to a raft of updates across all of the firm’s software platforms, as we were introduced to iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26.

The updates are some of the biggest Apple has ever launched, with a ‘Liquid Glass’ redesign for all platforms its biggest since iOS 7, while the iPadOS 26 update is the largest ever for iPad.

How long was the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote?

Great question. Apple gave us the shortest WWDC keynote in years, with a run time of just over an hour and a half.

WWDC keynote lengths

WWDC 2025: 1 hour 33 minutes

1 hour 33 minutes WWDC 2024 : 1 hour 44 minutes

: 1 hour 44 minutes WWDC 2023 : 2 hours 6 minutes

: 2 hours 6 minutes WWDC 2022 : 1 hour 49 minutes

: 1 hour 49 minutes WWDC 2021 : 1 hour 47 minutes

: 1 hour 47 minutes WWDC 2020: 1 hour 49 minutes

How can I rewatch the Apple WWDC 2025 keynote?

We’ve embedded the livestream YouTube video at the top of this article, which you’ll be able to replay at your leisure.

WWDC 2025 keynote: as it happened

