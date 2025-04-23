Xfinity Mobile Premium Unlimited Plan: 5 things you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents You can upgrade your phone twice per year Say adios to spam calls Xfinity Mobile is now faster than ever You can stream your favorite shows in 4K UHD Premium Unlimited has no usage caps

Xfinity Mobile is changing the name of the game and making itself a serious competitor to other service providers with the new Xfinity Mobile Premium Unlimited Plan, an offer that includes some seriously notable perks. Whether you’re already an Xfinity Mobile customer or you’re thinking of switching to a new carrier, here are the key things you need to know about this plan.

Essentially, Premium Unlimited is a step up from the existing Unlimited plan that adds on more features and expands existing ones.

Recommended Videos

You can upgrade your phone twice per year

Xfinity now offers Elite Upgrade with its Premium Unlimited Service. This allows you to upgrade your phone as often as twice each year, provided you meet the requirements. They aren’t as stringent as you might think, either. Obviously, you need to be a Premium Unlimited subscriber, and new subscribers will need to complete two full billing cycles before becoming eligible.

After that, you just purchase a new phone on the 24-month device plan, and its price will be spread out as a credit over that time. When you want to upgrade, you trade in your current phone to have its balance forgiven and receive a discount on the new device. If you upgrade twice in a year, you’ll have to wait 12 months from the date of your first upgrade before you do so again, and you can only upgrade a second time once 60 days have passed from the first.

Most people won’t upgrade twice in a year. After all, there isn’t much of a reason to do so — but it’s nice to know the option is there, just in case you opt for something like a Samsung and then realize your heart actually lies with the iPhone 17.

Say adios to spam calls

Another (extremely welcome) perk is Xfinity Call Guard, a service that warns you of any potential scam calls. It allows you to block specific calls and makes it easy to report spam calls. Xfinity calls it a “force field for your phone,” and with an estimated 5 billion spam calls made each month, it’s a necessary addition.

Xfinity Mobile is now faster than ever

Xfinity WiFi PowerBoost can deliver speeds of over a gig, whether you’re at home or on the go. The service takes advantage of Xfinity’s hotspots across the country to give you faster and more secure connections. Currently, there are more than 15 million Xfinity hotspots to connect to, and these are available to all Xfinity customers provided they’re using a compatible device.

In addition, Premium Unlimited subscribers also get 30GB of 5G hotspot data each month. If you need to connect a secondary device like a tablet or a laptop (or even let your friends bum off your hotspot), you have plenty of data to go around. Even when it runs out, you’ll still be able to use the hotspot at lower maximum speeds.

You can stream your favorite shows in 4K UHD

Everyone uses their phone to stream video. Even if you aren’t watching Netflix shows, you likely still enjoy Instagram and TikTok reels, right? For the most part, video content plays at standard resolution, usually around 480p to 720p. In rare instances, you might be able to stream content at 1080p.

With the Premium Unlimited plan, you can stream your favorite content at ultra-high 4K resolution. Every detail and color will pop that much more, especially in content designed for it like Life on Our Planet on Netflix. Even if you don’t watch a lot of 4K content, having access to that bandwidth will cut back on the amount of buffering you have to deal with.

Premium Unlimited has no usage caps

As the name suggests, the Premium Unlimited plan has no limit to the amount you can talk, text, or use data. That also includes calls and texts to and from Mexico and Canada, so users have full access to anyone, anywhere, in North America. It’s also just $30 per additional line, which is incredibly affordable.

If this sounds appealing to you, Xfinity also has a savings calculator you can use to see how much it would cost to make the leap and how much you might save over your current plan. If you’re trying to cut costs and keep electronic devices affordable, especially in a time of uncertain economic tariffs, this is a solid deal.

Xfinity’s Premium Unlimited plan is one more example of numerous programs like this being implemented across the industry, similar to the way T-Mobile is offering up to $3,200 in total for users to jump ship or how Verizon just introduced a three-year price lock. Competition between carriers is heating up, so don’t be surprised to see more services like these begin to crop up more often. That said, the Premium Unlimited plan’s twice-a-year upgrades is unique and will be a hard perk to beat.