Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of its 11T Pro outside Europe. To recall, it was first released in Europe in September last year as the first smartphone with 120-watt fast charging for its 5,000mAh battery. Nearly four months after the release, it is all set to go official in India on January 19.

More recently, Xiaomi India took to Twitter to tease the launch of the 11T Pro, marketing it as the ‘The Hyperphone” for its blazing-fast charging speed. It’s expected to be launched in three storage variants of 8GB RAM/28GB storage, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. In Europe, it is an upper-midrange smartphone that starts at 649 euros, but it’s likely to be priced lower in India.

It takes a revolution to create a powerful smartphone like this.

Introducing #𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗛𝘆𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 – Xiaomi 11T Pro

Experience the perfect amalgamation of Design & Power on 19.01.2022 The Revolution continues.#HyperchargeRevolution Know more: https://t.co/2syPoOtfsz pic.twitter.com/3MJcrEZzqu — Xiaomi India | #Xiaomi11TPro 😎 (@XiaomiIndia) January 10, 2022

While Xiaomi India will be disclosing more Mi 11T Pro features in the coming days, it is likely to be similar to the European version. It comes equipped with a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus. The smartphone is powered by last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, it sports a triple rear camera setup that is led by a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 5MP macro camera. Plus, you get a 16MP selfie shooter. Other features include Dolby Atomos-supported dual stereo speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be competing against the likes of OnePlus 9RT, which is also launching in the same week in India, bringing another competitive midrange phone to the market.

Editors' Recommendations