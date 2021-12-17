Xiaomi is expected to announce its 2022 flagship lineup — the Xiaomi 12 series — on December 28. Save for a couple of unverified renders and some guesses, we knew very little about these devices — until now, that is. Earlier today, popular leakster Steve Hemmerstofer, who goes by @OnLeaks on Twitter, released what he claims to be the first-ever CAD-based renders of the Xiaomi 12.

The renders that appeared on e-commerce platform Zoutons reveal a compact smartphone called the Xiaomi 12. Going by the overall size and dimensions of the device, chances are you are looking at the entry-level model from the 12 series lineup. Apart from this Vanilla model, Xiaomi is likely to announce the higher-priced Xiaomi 12 Ultra on the day of the launch, with superior cameras and a much better display.

The phone seen in the renders features a rectangular camera module that houses triple cameras, consisting of one large (presumably primary) sensor and two smaller sensors. The phone also gets a dual-LED flash located next to the camera lens. Evident from the images is a flat rear panel with rounded edges and a curved display that also gets a punch-hole cutout at the center for the front-facing camera. Steve also revealed that the Xiaomi 12 measures 152.7 x 70 x 8.6mm.

The latest leak also indicates that the Xiaomi 12 would get an FHD+ display instead of a QHD+ panel we saw on its predecessor, the Mi 11. In addition, the overall design language of the phone gives it a classy, understated look. Other rumored specs of the Xiaomi 12 include a 50MP primary camera, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. And lest we forget, the Xiaomi 12 is likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, which Xiaomi has already confirmed in the past.

We still do not know if Xiaomi will announce the Xiaomi 12 lineup on December 28, but even if they do, chances are high these devices, at least during the initial weeks, will only be available in China.

