  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Xiaomi 12 rumored to launch December 28 in China, according to latest leak

Sahas Mehra
By

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra in March 2021, which then went on sale in global markets in April of this year. Now, multiple models of the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones are expected to launch this month, according to a recent report. The exact number of models in the new series has not yet been confirmed.

Rumors were rife that the phone would release by December 12, around the time of the Chinese Shopping Festival, which is held in the middle of the month. However, a prominent leaker, Digital Chat Station, said the phone would be launching on December 28 instead. Although not official, it’s likely based on a screenshot of a leaked Xiaomi document on Weibo that mentions a press conference on that day to announce the product.

Xiaomi mi 11t pro body.
The Xiaomi 11t was good, but the 12 series will be a step ahead.

Reports have indicated that the Xiaomi 12 series will feature full HD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the midrange Xiaomi 12X variant is expected to come with a 6.28-inch 1080p display. The 12X model should also launch with a 50-megapixel primary selfie camera and support dual charging with 67-watt wired charging, as well as 33W wireless charging for its 4,500MaH battery. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 base model should support 100W fast charging.

The 12X will most likely get the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which has also been used for devices such as the previous Mi 11X and Realme GT Neo 2. The more premium models could be some of the first phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which looks highly promising and should offer flagship capabilities. Another tipster from Weibo has also suggested that Xiaomi is testing MIUI 13 on the Xiaomi 12.

Finally, there are strong rumors that the Xiaomi 12 series will be launching with an astonishing 200-megapixel camera, which could help the devices break away from the rest of the competition. Prices haven’t been revealed yet, but the company should provide us with updates very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Reddit is getting more interactive with new real-time features for mobile

Reddit app icon.

Future Intel Evo laptops could require highly improved webcams

asus zenbook 14x oled review webcam

Google unwraps several new and festive holiday features for Android

google announces festive new holiday features for android family bell feature

Nvidia confirms the 12GB RTX 2060 — and it will arrive next week

Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review

Best GPU deals for December 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

The best 85-inch TV deals for December 2021

TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

Best 70-inch TV Deals for December 2021

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best 75-inch TV deals for December 2021

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

Best 65-inch TV Deals for December 2021

Vizio 65 inch TV

Best 50-inch TV Deals for December 2021

Samsung QLED 50 Inch TV on Gradient Background.

These top-rated Bose wireless earbuds are $199 at Best Buy today

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is still at its Cyber Monday price

surface pro 7 vs plus performance

Get this 43-inch Fire TV for just $270 at Best Buy today

best black friday tv deals 50 inch insignia 4k fire 350 was 450