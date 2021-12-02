Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra in March 2021, which then went on sale in global markets in April of this year. Now, multiple models of the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones are expected to launch this month, according to a recent report. The exact number of models in the new series has not yet been confirmed.

Rumors were rife that the phone would release by December 12, around the time of the Chinese Shopping Festival, which is held in the middle of the month. However, a prominent leaker, Digital Chat Station, said the phone would be launching on December 28 instead. Although not official, it’s likely based on a screenshot of a leaked Xiaomi document on Weibo that mentions a press conference on that day to announce the product.

Reports have indicated that the Xiaomi 12 series will feature full HD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz, while the midrange Xiaomi 12X variant is expected to come with a 6.28-inch 1080p display. The 12X model should also launch with a 50-megapixel primary selfie camera and support dual charging with 67-watt wired charging, as well as 33W wireless charging for its 4,500MaH battery. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 base model should support 100W fast charging.

The 12X will most likely get the Snapdragon 870 SoC, which has also been used for devices such as the previous Mi 11X and Realme GT Neo 2. The more premium models could be some of the first phones to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which looks highly promising and should offer flagship capabilities. Another tipster from Weibo has also suggested that Xiaomi is testing MIUI 13 on the Xiaomi 12.

Finally, there are strong rumors that the Xiaomi 12 series will be launching with an astonishing 200-megapixel camera, which could help the devices break away from the rest of the competition. Prices haven’t been revealed yet, but the company should provide us with updates very soon.

