 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Xiaomi 15 Ultra may be this year’s best looking phone as CEO reveals design

By
The Xiaomi 15 Ultra in black and silver.
Xiaomi

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has shared multiple images of the forthcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone, and it looks spectacular. In a set of six photos posted by Jun on X, along with another from the official Xiaomi account, we get to see the camera-inspired design, which matches multiple leaked images that have come before.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra's camera module.
Xiaomi

Xiaomi is partnered with camera experts Leica, and while the pair work together on the camera hardware and software, Xiaomi has never taken direct inspiration from Leica’s camera design until now. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra’s design looks its best when the phone is in landscape orientation, with the lower two-thirds of the phone covered in a textured black material, and the remaining third appearing like polished metal or silver glass.

Recommended Videos

It’s a design most would immediately associate with a classic Leica cameras, and a big step forward over the rather staid appearance of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The rear panel has a large, glass-covered camera module with multiple cameras inside, and finished off with a coin-edge bezel around a metal ring. It’s simple yet eye-catching, nostalgic yet modern. Xiaomi recognizes it won’t be for everyone though, and Jun shared photos of two more subdued versions of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, one in all-black and another in all-white. The white version has an unusual brushed appearance, which may indicate a material other than glass such as ceramic has been used on the back.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra, along with other devices in the Xiaomi 15 series, will almost certainly be shown at the brand’s big event due to be held at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on March 2. It has teased the event on its X account, and also shared a new version of its SU7 electric car will be at the show. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s called the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, just like the phone. It used the Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone shoot a preview video of the car, and has also published this on X.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

We called the Xiaomi 14 Ultra our favorite camera phone of 2024, and have written extensively about why the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is one of our most highly anticipated new phones of 2025. Confirmation of the stunning design only makes us more excited to see it in person. We’ll bring you all the official news from the launch event on March 2.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Why I ditched my iPhone 15 Pro for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro in hand.

This is not another “lifelong iPhone user tries Android” story. I use and review all kinds of phones, and I prefer the flexibility of Android. That said, I’ve been on the iPhone 15 Pro since its launch — for two reasons. First, I had been getting the iPhone 14 Pro Max-level battery life on it. Second, I like the stability of social media apps like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). But the experience has been downgrading for a while now.

Samsung's "AI phone," the Galaxy S24 Ultra, tackles these two issues and gives me some extra features that I didn’t think would be important for me. It’s been a surprisingly fun experience. Here’s why I shifted to the Galaxy S24 Ultra from the iPhone 15 Pro and decided to stay on it. And no, it has nothing to do with AI.
Updates have ruined the iPhone 15 Pro

Read more
Don’t buy a Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 Pro Max. Do this instead
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Mint Green color along with a Samsung notebook and a cermaic bowl with lemons.

“Do I need all that?” That’s the question on the mind of shoppers before they splurge a now-standard $1,000 asking price for a top-tier phone in 2024. Ideally, that dilemma should be there. The likes of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max have won laurels for a handful of standout features they offer. But you might not need those standout features at all.

I’ve been on that road, and more frequently than I have the temerity to admit. For some reason, regret comes as part of the $1,200 flagship parcel. That's unless your phone is a part of your creative or work process, or you just don’t care and only want the latest and greatest for the vanity of it. A segment like that certainly exists, but that affluent user base doesn’t dictate the journey of a product.

Read more
The Galaxy S24 Ultra beats the iPhone in the worst way possible
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in its launch colors.

Everything seems to be more expensive these days, but it has always been a fairly solid and accepted rule that the biggest, most powerful Apple iPhone model — currently the iPhone 15 Pro Max — would be the most expensive non-folding smartphone you could buy, even in its most basic configuration.

However, in a continued effort to steal Apple’s thunder -- not being content with the 5x optical zoom camera and titanium frame -- Samsung has priced the Galaxy S24 Ultra higher than its prequel, giving it the dubious honor of being even more expensive than an iPhone.
All the big numbers
the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (left) and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more