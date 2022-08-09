Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its next-gen foldable phone. It will make its way on August 11 following the launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold lineup. The brand has kept wraps on the Mix Fold 2, but thanks to leaks, we have a fair idea of the upcoming device.

With an ultra-slim design and high-end specs, the Mix Fold 2 could be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 competitor we’ve been itching for. Here’s a quick roundup of everything we know so far.

Design

The Mix Fold 2 is likely to get a design refresh as per the leaks. Tipster Ice Universe has put out a video that seems to be the official teaser. In the video, the Mix Fold 2 can be seen featuring a very sleek design. For reference, the phone is just a tad bit thicker than a USB-C port. In fact, Ice Universe believes that Mix Fold 2 will be the thinnest foldable phone ever.

Xiaomi MIX Fold2, the video is here, it's time to surprise you, the thinnest folding phone ever, please pay attention to Type C, it is only a little thicker than Type C, it can't be thinner. Only 5.x mm thick.😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FkX62zpVv3 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2022

A different leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav reveals the schematics of the Mix Fold 2. The cover display and the rear panel of the alleged device are visible in the picture. On the rear, it sports a triple camera setup that is housed in rectangular branding. The camera is Leica branded, which isn’t surprising considering the brand’s strategic partnership with the camera company. As indicated, only the cover display will get a hole-punch camera. Thus, the internal display will be bereft of any distractions.

Specs

The Mix Fold 2 is Xiaomi’s premium offering and thus is unlikely to have mediocre hardware. As rumored, the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. This will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB storage. Further ahead, the device may pack an 8-inch foldable display on the inside, while the cover would measure 6.5 inches. These displays are supposed to have 120Hz and 60Hz refresh rates, respectively.

The complete camera specs are currently unknown. However, the Mix Fold 2 may sport a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Dolby Vision HDR video recording. Moreover, the phone could get 67W charging.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be unveiled on August 11 in China. At the moment, there’s no information about its availability or pricing. However, Ice Universe has warned potential Mix Fold 2 buyers to stay “realistic” about the pricing of the device — especially with the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, thus hinting at a bump in the pricing of the Mix Fold 2. For context, the original Mi Mix Fold was launched at a starting price of 9999 Yuan ($1,480 US, roughly).

The Mi Mix Fold never made it to global markets. As such, the possibility of Mi Mix Fold 2’s global release seems bleak. It’s possible Xiaomi’s plans could be different this time around, but nothing so far has suggested that’s the case.

Editors' Recommendations