You’re going to have to wait a while longer for Samsung’s first trifold phone

We already know quite a bit about Samsung’s 2025 schedule. The company plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 in January, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 later in the year. There have also been rumors of a trifold phone, and it seems like they might be more than rumors. Unfortunately, an insider says not to expect Samsung’s first trifold until early 2026.

Ross Young commented on a post on X, stating that the suspected Galaxy trifold is more likely to launch in 2026. From a business perspective, the trifold gives Samsung an opportunity to draw in customers who want more real estate than anything in the current lineup offers.

The timing also lines up with rumors of a foldable iPhone. If Apple releases a foldable in 2026, then Samsung — its biggest competitor — will likely launch something around the same time to keep its hold on the market. A folding iPhone will be a big deal, but so will a trifold foldable from Samsung.

More like early 2026. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 3, 2024

However, it’s still a disappointment. After earlier rumors suggested a potential 2025 release, we’ve been eager to learn more. Huawei is the only company with a workable trifold in the Huawei Mate XT, and it’s mind-blowingly expensive. Samsung’s entrance into the trifold market will result in competition that could bring the price down, although we still expect a price point north of $2,000.

A trifold phone is an entirely different beast than what Samsung has tackled so far. If the company plans for a 2026 release, it means the research and development phase has been taking place for a while now. A 2026 release makes a lot of sense, but Samsung could also feel pressured to bring something new to the market before then — not only to regain its market share, but also to strike a preemptive blow against whatever Apple has in the works.