 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You’re going to have to wait a while longer for Samsung’s first trifold phone

By
The Huawei Mate XT.
Huawei

We already know quite a bit about Samsung’s 2025 schedule. The company plans to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 in January, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 later in the year. There have also been rumors of a trifold phone, and it seems like they might be more than rumors. Unfortunately, an insider says not to expect Samsung’s first trifold until early 2026.

Ross Young commented on a post on X, stating that the suspected Galaxy trifold is more likely to launch in 2026. From a business perspective, the trifold gives Samsung an opportunity to draw in customers who want more real estate than anything in the current lineup offers.

Recommended Videos

The timing also lines up with rumors of a foldable iPhone. If Apple releases a foldable in 2026, then Samsung — its biggest competitor — will likely launch something around the same time to keep its hold on the market. A folding iPhone will be a big deal, but so will a trifold foldable from Samsung.

Related

More like early 2026.

&mdash; Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 3, 2024

However, it’s still a disappointment. After earlier rumors suggested a potential 2025 release, we’ve been eager to learn more. Huawei is the only company with a workable trifold in the Huawei Mate XT, and it’s mind-blowingly expensive. Samsung’s entrance into the trifold market will result in competition that could bring the price down, although we still expect a price point north of $2,000.

A trifold phone is an entirely different beast than what Samsung has tackled so far. If the company plans for a 2026 release, it means the research and development phase has been taking place for a while now. A 2026 release makes a lot of sense, but Samsung could also feel pressured to bring something new to the market before then — not only to regain its market share, but also to strike a preemptive blow against whatever Apple has in the works.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung’s trifold foldable might launch in 2025, and we can’t wait
The hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Last month, we first heard whispers of a potential trifold phone from Samsung. The leak came from a source with a reputable track record, but now another source corroborates the information and gives it even more credibility.

Leaker Yeux1122 posted on Naver, sort of the Google of South Korea, that Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 7 FE,  and a trifold Fold 7 variant slated for release in 2025. The Fold 7 and Fold 7 FE are expected to launch at the same time, but there's no firm timeline for the rumored trifold.

Read more
2025 could finally be the year of a budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
A person closing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The idea of a more budget-friendly Samsung clamshell has gained steam as well-known leakers drop more and more hints that a new Galaxy Z Flip is on the way. Today, another leak from someone in the know adds even more credence to that rumor.

Ross Young made a post on X where he suggested that Samsung might release a Z Flip 7 FE in 2025 with the clamshell design fans have waited for. Young has a proven record for accurate leaks, and their work in the supply chain gives him a unique insight into what companies are working on.

Read more
I tried a new Android phone that puts some of the best smartphone cameras to shame
The rear camera setup on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

It’s been a few years since I was surprised by a smartphone camera’s zoom performance. With Samsung offering 100x zoom on its Galaxy S Ultra lineup, little has shocked me with smartphone cameras — until now.

The Oppo Find X8 series is the successor to the Find X7 series from last year, and alongside several other improvements, there’s also been a significant upgrade in one area: the 30x zoom. Oppo and OnePlus have great cameras at shorter zoom distances, and at a recent briefing, I discovered that we can now add the 30x zoom to the list.

Read more