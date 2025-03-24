Google Watch delaying notifications: will it affect me?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What’s going on? Who’s affected? Troubleshooting steps? What’s Google saying? Wear OS 5.1

Earlier this month, Google launched Wear OS 5.1 for its wearables, marking the first update for devices like the Pixel Watch 3 since November. However, some users have reported experiencing issues with their watches after installing the update.

What’s going on?

According to Android Police, some users have reported various issues on Reddit following the latest update. These include delayed notifications, problems syncing with the Fitbit app, and sluggish performance. Additionally, some users have experienced crashes when trying to change the watch face, while others have been unable to change colors or complications since installing the update.

The latest Wear OS update has been released for many Android-based wearable devices. However, the issues appear to be primarily affecting users of the Pixel Watch 3. There are also reports that some Pixel Watch 2 users may be experiencing problems.

The following wearables support WatchOS 5.1: Google Pixel Watch 3, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch 1, Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 & 6 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 & 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 & 4 Classic, and OnePlus Watch 3.

Troubleshooting steps?

There doesn’t appear to be any quick solution to this problem.

A few have taken troubleshooting steps to resolve this issue, including restarting the watch and performing a factory reset. The Android Police writer, for example, restarted his Pixel Watch 2, and the problems went away—until they came back after a few hours.

What’s Google saying?

To date, Google has not acknowledged the issues many users face with their wearable devices or confirmed whether Wear OS 5.1 is the underlying reason for these problems.

The next scheduled software update for wearables isn’t expected until June, which leaves many wondering if they will have to endure these challenges for several more months. However, it’s important to note that Google may release a patch or update earlier if they determine that the reported bugs are significant enough, indicating that they are listening to user feedback. Until then, device owners can troubleshoot and find temporary solutions to make their wearables functional again.

If you haven’t yet updated your watch to Wear OS 5.1, it’s probably a good idea not to.

Wear OS 5.1

The Wear OS 5.1 update introduces several significant enhancements for compatible smartwatches, benefiting the Google Pixel Watch series. Built on the robust foundation of Android 15, this update delivers essential features designed to improve user experience and smartwatch functionality.

One of the standout improvements is the enhanced support for the Credential Manager API. This advancement allows for a more seamless and secure app sign-in process, making it easier for users to authenticate their accounts without unnecessary hassles. Additionally, for smartwatches equipped with speakers, the update now enables media playback, allowing users to enjoy music, podcasts, or other audio content directly from their wrists.

The update also brings notable health and fitness tracking enhancements for Pixel Watch users. Introducing the “Loss of Pulse” detection feature, specifically for the Pixel Watch 3, offers advanced monitoring of heart rate changes, which can be crucial for user safety and wellness. Furthermore, the menstrual cycle tracking feature has been improved, allowing users to monitor their cycles more accurately and gain insightful health data.

Additional refinements in the update include improved media controls, a more intuitive interface for managing audio playback, and more accurate step counting to deliver better insights into daily activity levels. The automatic bedtime mode has also been enhanced, offering users expanded functionality to help them maintain healthy sleep patterns by automatically adjusting settings as bedtime approaches.

