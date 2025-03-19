You can buy a special Oura Ring 4 bundle at this store

The Oura Ring 4 is now available to purchase at Costco, and it comes with a handy extra you don’t get everywhere else. Oura’s continued expansion into retail stores is a highly important step to getting the smart ring on more fingers, as not only will Oura reach a potentially different base of customers, but it also lets people try the ring on in person.

You’ll be able to visit Costco and buy the Oura Ring 4 in gold, silver, or black finishes, and the retailer should carry all sizes between size four and size 15. There’s a small incentive to purchase the Oura Ring through Costco too, as the bundle will include an additional charging plinth. It’s more helpful that you may think, as it’s custom made for the Oura Ring, so even if you only ever use it as a spare, there won’t be any worry about losing a charger when traveling.

The Costco deal adds another retail outlet to the growing number of options available to those interested in the smart ring. Best Buy and Target also sell the Oura Ring directly in the U.S., as does John Lewis in the U.K.. Alternatively, Amazon sells the smart ring, and you can also purchase it through Oura’s own website. Oura recommends you should always get one of the sizing kits first, to ensure you order the correct size smart ring.

Does buying in a retail store mean you can avoid the sizing kit? It’s certainly possible, provided you’re very confident about your ring size. However, Oura recommends wearing one of the plastic rings in the sizing kit for 24 hours, ensuring you choose a ring that fits your finger at all times, as various factors can make your fingers swell and contract during the day, and especially at night. It may still be wise to order a sizing kit, and then purchase in-store when you’ve decided which size is right. I’ve personally found I’m in-between sizes, so checking in a store before buying is still worthwhile.

The Oura Ring 4 starts at $349 and has a $6 per month subscription fee attached to it. A Brushed Silver, Stealth, and Rose Gold model is available to buy through Oura’s website if the black, silver, or gold versions at Costco aren’t for you.