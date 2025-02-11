You can now ignore certain people on Discord to protect your peace

Have you ever needed to block someone on a social media or online chat platform without dealing with the drama that comes after that? Discord is rolling out the Ignore button to give users the ability to give themselves space from certain people without the other person knowing.

The online gaming chat platform announced in a blog on Monday ahead of Safer Internet Day that it created the Ignore button to help users manage their interactions with their friends and peers more effectively, as well as keeping themselves safe from people who don’t have the best of intentions. Discord said the new feature was made especially for teenagers who are more prone to confrontations with the person they blocked in the real world after the fact.

“Currently, you can block a user to prevent interactions with them, but we’ve heard from our users that this can sometimes feel confrontational and scary,” Discord said in the blog post. “This is particularly the case for teen users who often want to take space without the person knowing – we built this tool for you!”

Whether you’re a teen or adult Discord user and you want to ignore the person who’s giving you a hard time in any way, go to your DMs with the user you were intending to block in the first place, click on their profile picture, tap the dropdown menu on the upper right corner of the screen and tap Ignore. Then you’ll see a pop-up message that reads, “Ignore [username]? Get space without letting them know.” Once you’ve made up your mind, tap the Ignore button on the bottom of the screen, and all new messages, DMs, and other notifications from that person are hidden from your view for the foreseeable future.

The Ignore button not only helps people of any age protect themselves from the toxic people in their lives on top of managing their interactions with other people in general so that they can focus on their tasks within Discord and outside of it, but it also protects them from scammers, which happens to be the theme for Safer Internet Day this year. However, if ignoring the abusive Discord user isn’t right for you, you can still report them and they’ll receive disciplinary action from Discord support.