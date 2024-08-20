Using a sideloading APK, you can now make your current Wear OS smartwatch resemble the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 even before its official release next month. The Pixel Watch 3, announced last week, will be available in a new size with a larger display and improved components. It will also feature some fancy new watch faces.

To get started, you’ll need to download the latest Google Pixel Watch Faces APK (v3.0.119.647124927) on APKMirror. Unfortunately, as Android Police explains, you need to install the APK on your watch, not your phone, to get the new watch faces. As Android Police reminds us, this is a “convoluted process” at best.

Many users have taken to Reddit to confirm that the APK works, allowing them to use the new watch faces on their existing watches, including the OnePlus Watch 2R and earlier Pixel Watches.

If you would rather wait, Google will eventually bring the new Pixel Watch 3 watch faces to the masses. It took the company a few weeks to do this after the Pixel Watch 2 was released last year.

You can currently preorder the Pixel Watch 3. However, the watch won’t officially be available until September 10. The watch launched at the latest Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The required APK runs on both Wear OS 4 and Wear OS 5 watches, even though the Pixel Watch 3 runs on the latter. Interestingly, the Pixel Watch 3 runs on Wear OS 5, yet the latest Pixel Watch Faces APK installs fine on Wear OS 4 watches.

For more information on sideloading your watch, check out this guide.