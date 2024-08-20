 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You can now make your current smartwatch look just like the Pixel Watch 3

By
The Google Pixel Watch 3 lying on top of a plant.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Using a sideloading APK, you can now make your current Wear OS smartwatch resemble the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3 even before its official release next month. The Pixel Watch 3, announced last week, will be available in a new size with a larger display and improved components. It will also feature some fancy new watch faces.

To get started, you’ll need to download the latest Google Pixel Watch Faces APK (v3.0.119.647124927) on APKMirror. Unfortunately, as Android Police explains, you need to install the APK on your watch, not your phone, to get the new watch faces. As Android Police reminds us, this is a “convoluted process” at best.

Recommended Videos

Many users have taken to Reddit to confirm that the APK works, allowing them to use the new watch faces on their existing watches, including the OnePlus Watch 2R and earlier Pixel Watches.

If you would rather wait, Google will eventually bring the new Pixel Watch 3 watch faces to the masses. It took the company a few weeks to do this after the Pixel Watch 2 was released last year.

You can currently preorder the Pixel Watch 3. However, the watch won’t officially be available until September 10. The watch launched at the latest Made by Google event alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The required APK runs on both Wear OS 4 and Wear OS 5 watches, even though the Pixel Watch 3 runs on the latter. Interestingly, the Pixel Watch 3 runs on Wear OS 5, yet the latest Pixel Watch Faces APK installs fine on Wear OS 4 watches.

For more information on sideloading your watch, check out this guide.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Should you buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 now or wait for the Pixel Watch 3?
The Google Pixel Watch 2 resting on a stone fireplace.

Google is on track to reveal its next generation of Pixel products, with the new Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 just on the horizon. Though the first Pixel Watch had a bit of a rough start, the Pixel Watch 2 proved to be a big improvement by being much faster and having better battery life than before.

But with the Google Pixel Watch 3, you may be asking yourself if you should pick up last year’s Pixel Watch 2 or wait for the new Pixel Watch 3. Let’s break it down.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch 3: design and display

Read more
The Google Pixel Watch 3’s biggest upgrade is all but confirmed
Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes

In a week from now, Google will formally introduce its next slate of Pixel hardware. Like clockwork, almost everything has been spoiled, thanks to an unstoppable stream of leaks. The latest one all but confirms a supersized version of the Pixel Watch 3 -- including one that could solve screen and battery anxiety in one go.

The folks over at Android Headlines (in collaboration with reliable leaker OnLeaks) have shared what looks like an official video advert for the upcoming Google smartwatch. The promo material suggests the wearable comes in two size variants -- 41mm and 45mm -- rocking a familiar round design with smooth curves. In March, 9to5Google also mentioned a new 45mm variant, citing an insider source.

Read more
The Google Pixel Watch 3 won’t play nicely with old Android phones
A top view of someone wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.

If you're planning on ordering a Pixel Watch 3 when it’s announced next month, you might want to hold off. Looking through design leaks we reported on yesterday, 9to5Google has discovered that the Android requirements between it and the Pixel Watch 2 have changed — which could leave some folks with older Android phones left out.

According to leaked marketing images, the Pixel Watch 3 will require an Android phone with Android 10.0 or higher to work. The current model requires Android 9.0.

Read more