 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You can now pay for Spotify any way you like

By
Spotify on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

That didn’t take long. Hours after a California-based District Court ruled that Apple must open external payments in apps in the U.S., and Apple changed its policies, the first such app has received approval. With the latest app update, Spotify has become the first app to allow external payment options directly from its iOS and iPadOS apps.

The move is being celebrated by the world’s top music streaming service. In a statement to 9to5Mac, Spotify spokesperson Jeanne Mora said:

Recommended Videos

“In a victory for consumers, artists, creators, and authors, Apple has approved Spotify’s U.S. app update. After nearly a decade, this will finally allow us to freely show clear pricing information and links to purchase, fostering transparency and choice for U.S. consumers. We can now give consumers lower prices, more control, and easier access to the Spotify experience. There is more work to do, but today represents a significant milestone for developers and entrepreneurs everywhere who want to build and compete on a more level playing field. It’s the opening act of a new era, and we could not be more ready for the show.”

Related

On Wednesday, a District Court said Apple failed to comply with the 2021 judgment in the landmark Apple vs. Epic Games antitrust case. As a result, the company adjusted its app review guidelines so apps listed on the iOS and macOS App Stores will no longer be “prohibited from including buttons, external links, or other calls to action” for payments outside the app. While these changes were already implemented in 2024, Apple had required developers to apply for a special “entitlement” for them to allow payments through external sources.

Before these changes, Apple collected 27% of any external payment made by an app developer, assuming the payment was initiated from the app itself. It will now collect nothing.

As 9to5Mac explained, the following changes are being made to the Spotify app in the U.S.:

  • Can finally see how much something costs in our app, including pricing details on subscriptions and information about promotions that will save money; 
  • Can click a link to purchase the subscription of choice, upgrading from a Free account to one of our Premium plans;
  • Can seamlessly click the link and easily change Premium subscriptions from Individual to a Student, Duo, or Family plan; 
  • Can use other payment options beyond just  Apple’s payment system—we provide a wider range of options on our website; and 
  • Going forward, this opens the door to other seamless buying opportunities that will directly benefit creators (think easy-to-purchase audiobooks)

No doubt, Spotify won’t be the first app to go the external payment route. Keep in mind, these changes only affect apps being sold in the U.S.

At the time of this writing, the pricing changes in the Spotify app are just rolling out, so they might not have shown up on your iPhone or iPad, but they will soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
OnePlus makes the best Android phone and watch combo you can get right now
The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus Watch 3.

Something unexpected has happened. There’s a fantastic smartphone and smartwatch combination available to buy right now that I think you’d be mad to pass by, and it’s not an Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 10. It’s not a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and a Galaxy Watch 7 either. It’s the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus Watch 3, and I think it’s the best Android phone and watch pairing I’ve come across in ages.
Brilliant products

I should explain why this was unexpected, at least to me. The OnePlus Watch 3 is the first OnePlus smartwatch I’ve used, and what I’d heard about previous models from colleagues didn’t really make me feel as if I was missing out. From poor quality health tracking results to a crown that rotated by didn’t actually do anything, I was always confident in recommending Samsung’s trusty Galaxy Watch or a Mobvoi TicWatch as the smartwatch to get if you owned an Android phone.

Read more
Like T-Mobile? You can pay your phone bill by playing games
T-Mobile REVVL 7 PRO 5G back.

How much time do you spend playing mobile games on your phone? A lot of people use them to pass the time, but Metro by T-Mobile customers could double down and work toward paying off their monthly bill. The carrier has partnered with the Ad It Up app to let users earn points by shopping, playing games, and answering surveys. All those points can be placed toward your next month's bill.

This only works for a few specific carriers, including Cricket and T-Mobile. Anyone can download the app, but will receive an alert that their carrier isn't supported if it's any besides these. The available games include Coin Master, Traffic Puzzle, and Cube Master, but there are others to choose from if none of those fit your tastes. For example, you can play the wildly popular 2048 puzzle game to earn points.

Read more
You can now ignore certain people on Discord to protect your peace
A person holding a smartphone with the Discord app displayed.

Have you ever needed to block someone on a social media or online chat platform without dealing with the drama that comes after that? Discord is rolling out the Ignore button to give users the ability to give themselves space from certain people without the other person knowing.

The online gaming chat platform announced in a blog on Monday ahead of Safer Internet Day that it created the Ignore button to help users manage their interactions with their friends and peers more effectively, as well as keeping themselves safe from people who don't have the best of intentions. Discord said the new feature was made especially for teenagers who are more prone to confrontations with the person they blocked in the real world after the fact.

Read more