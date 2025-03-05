 Skip to main content
You may flip less thanks to this Galaxy Z Flip 7 screen upgrade

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is going to look slightly different from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. The final design for the upcoming foldable flip phone shows the outer display getting an upgrade that will get rid of the black folder frame.

According to a report from Android Headlines, images of the Z Flip 7’s design show that the next installment in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series will do away with the quirky black folder frame present on the Z Flip 6. While the pictures don’t confirm the phone’s internal specs, which we have yet to see, it does confirm that the Z Flip 7 will have a bigger outer display will be bigger than that of its predecessor. With the screen being that big, you could get more things done on it, like watching TikTok videos and texting your friends, without the need to flip your phone open so frequently.

This update comes one week after our first look at the Z Flip 7, where we noted that the outer display will be 3.6 inches, which is the same size as the outer display on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, which released last summer. It’s also 0.2 inches bigger than the outer display of the Z Flip 6, which is 3.4 inches thanks to the quirky black folder frame.

Aside from the allure of scrolling on the outside more than the inside, the Z Flip 7 having a larger outer screen means the screen will surround the rear cameras just as it does on Motorola’s premium flip phone. The rear cameras may still take the 50 MP main camera and 12 MP ultrawide camera from the Z Flip 6, but the bigger screen may make the Z Flip 7 an attractive upgrade.

