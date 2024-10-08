 Skip to main content
If you have an iPhone, you need to download iOS 18 ahead of Hurricane Milton

By
Satellite messaging features on an iPhone with iOS 18.
Apple

Florida is preparing for Hurricane Milton’s arrival on Wednesday. As the storm approaches, here’s a valuable tip for iPhone users in its path.

Before the storm’s arrival, it’s crucial to download iOS 18 on your iPhone. With this version of iOS 18 installed, you immediately gain access to Apple’s new Messages via satellite feature. The new feature lets you send and receive text messages without cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. This means you can stay connected with friends, family, and emergency services even in areas where power might be lost.

To access Messages via satellite, you’ll need an iPhone 14 or later running iOS 18. Due to satellite communication’s limitations, sending and receiving messages via satellite could take longer than traditional texting. The feature is free for two years after activating your supported handset.

How to get the latest weather

Screenshot showing how to test the satellite feature on iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

After installing iOS 18, you should test the iOS satellite feature to familiarize yourself with it. To get started, open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to Apps and select Messages. Then, tap Satellite Connection Demo to see how the feature works. The demo works best outdoors with your phone pointed toward the sky. The system will guide you on how to move your iPhone to connect to Apple’s satellite.

Messages via satellite is a valuable tool for staying connected during emergencies and when venturing off the grid. This technology provides peace of mind and a vital communication lifeline when traditional cellular networks are unavailable — something that’s all but guaranteed to happen during severe weather situations like Hurricane Milton.

In addition to satellite messaging, iOS also provides Emergency SOS, Find My, and Roadside Assistance via satellite. For up-to-date weather information, check out our list of the best weather apps for iPhone.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
